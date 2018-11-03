Model Fired for Over Political Connections to Blexit — Called Racist

It might be too late for America. This story gives us one more example of how it has become acceptable to dehumanize and discriminate against anyone who doesn’t toe the line.

A beautiful African American model said she was cut from her modeling contract after she attended an event at the White House in support of President Donald Trump.

Candace Owens of Turning Point USA posted an announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon, with photos of herself and Zoe Bethel attending the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House recently. She included a copy of a message Bethel had just received from her modeling agency.

“This is ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIC,” Owens wrote. “A young woman who attended our #YBLS summit was released from her modeling contract when she got home for supporting @realDonaldTrump and this administration. Political bias is DISCRIMINATION. I am APPALLED at this circumstance. #BLEXIT @BLEXIT.”

The notice to Bethel informing her that she has been cut from her contract reads:

“Hey Zoe, The team has been talking about your political racist connections and we have decided to release you from your contract. We are an agency based on love, acceptance, and inclusiveness and your current public persona is not relative to our brand. Best of luck to you! Xx Ursula.”

The left cares so much about African-Americans as long as they stay on the plantation. The sad thing is these people believe it.

