Mohammed’s Favorite Color

by Linda Goudsmit

America has been sleeping while the long term globalist plan of one world government is quietly being implemented through the United Nation’s policies promoting population control in America and then mass immigration to replace the declining population.

The objective is to build a permanent progressive majority Democrat ruling class that will eventually impose the final solution of one world government at the voting booths.

The radical “progressive” faction that has overrun the Democrat party in the United States has been referred to as the Red-Green axis. Investigative reporter James Simpson details the progressive movement’s objective in his 2015 report “Red-Green Axis: Refugees, Immigration, and the Agenda to Erase America.”

The open borders agenda is not new. It was framed in the Vancouver Plan of Action at the 1976 United Nations Conference on Human Settlements.

The UN envisioned redistributed wealth and redistributed populations as the great equalizer that would bring sameness to the world – their final solution.

One merged global population, one merged global language, one merged global currency, and one ruling global government to control the infantilized global population.

What is wrong with this comprehensive global merger promoted in spiritual terms as the great humanitarian solution to the world’s instability and rapidly depleting resources?

To answer this question one must examine the players and the objectives of the axis participants. Who plays for the Red team and who plays for the Green team?

Red is the color associated with communism and Marxist socialism. The leftists in America have embraced Marxism with adolescent fervor and naivete.

Green is the color most Americans now associate with ecological responsibility – not so fast. Green is a very important color in the Muslim world. A 2009 article written by Christopher Beamer titled “Islamic Greenwashing” explains why the color green is so important in the Muslim world.

It was supposedly Mohammed’s favorite color! This is no small thing. The Quran describes paradise as a place where people “will wear green garments of fine silk.”

Green is used to bind Qurans, the domes of mosques, Muslim flags, and campaign materials. The color green is symbolic of Muslim supremacy.

The Red-Green axis of Leftists and Sharia-compliant Muslims in the Democrat party have common cause to destroy American representative democracy and replace it with one world government. But wait – whose one world government?

Mohammed’s Green sharia-compliant religious caliphate symbolized by Rep. Ilhan Omar? Or Marx’s Red secular socialist Utopia symbolized by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? The answer is Neither.

It is no accident that Omar and Cortez have emerged as the “voices” of the “new” Democrat party. It is laughable that Cortez says “She is the boss.”

AOC is the very replaceable actress hired by the Justice Democrats who held a casting call for the part of Bronx Representative. She was working as a bartender and was entered into the contest by her brother.

Cortez and Omar are far more like ventriloquist dummies chosen to mouth the most radical political positions. Edgar Bergen gauged the audience response to Charlie McCarthy and the Democrat party is gauging voter response to Omar and Cortez.

Like Charlie McCarthy, Omar and Cortez are dummies whose script is easily changed by their handlers.

Politics in America has been reduced to a Hollywood script with Congresswomen playing a part. Truth is definitely stranger than fiction.

Ilhan Omar’s district is the #1 terrorist recruitment area of the United States. Omar is a Sharia-compliant Muslim who represents the hostile norms and antisemitism of her Sharia-compliant district.

Sharia law is completely incompatible with the cultural norms and freedoms of the United States and our Constitution. Judge Jeanine Pirro was entirely justified in her 3.11.19 opening statement to say about Omar:

“Think about this, she’s (Omar) not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party, so if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from? Think about it. Omar wears a hijab which according to the Quran 33:59 tells women to cover so they won’t get molested.

Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Judge Jeanine was reprimanded by Fox News and lost several sponsors. Political correctness has silenced the crucial debate about Sharia law in America that would expose how Sharia compliance is a threat to the safety and stability of the United States.

The producers financing AOC’s reality show and Omar’s antisemitic candidacy are Soros connected organizations exploiting the idealism and naivete of young people.

George Soros is a carpetbagger – his Open Society Foundations support the radical Red-Green axis and the economic instability it creates so that Soros can buy up American assets as they lose value.

The noisy Red-Green axis players who currently dominate the Democrat party are the useful idiots of the quieter globalist elite financiers and their political representatives like Pelosi, Schumer, Clinton, Feinstein, Ryan, McConnell, Romney, and the late John McCain.

The Globalist elite have a long game of their own articulated by globalist extraordinaire Henry Kissinger in Alex Newman’s 9.1.14 article, “Globalist Henry Kissinger Outlines ‘New World Order.'”

Kissinger describes how the medium is the message of the New World Order at the 1991 Bilderberg Conference in Evian, France:

“Today, America would be outraged if UN troops entered Los Angeles to restore order. Tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told that there were an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence.

It is then that all peoples of the world will plead to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well-being granted to them by the World Government.”

The globalist New World Order is using the Red-Green axis to create the social chaos necessary to make America ungovernable. The Red-Green axis is an alliance of useful idiots that will make society so unsafe that the American people will willingly surrender their individual rights to the New World Government.

This sinister globalist strategy makes sense of the seemingly incomprehensible acceptance by the Washington swamp of the lawlessness, anarchy, infanticide, antisemitism, and openly hostile norms promoted by the Red-Green axis.

The New World Order is a return to the binary socio-political system of feudalism where the globalist elite rule an enslaved global population.

Alexander Maistrovoy wrote a fascinating article titled “50 Shades of Green” in which he argues that the appeal of Islamism is the same appeal of every tyrannical regime – it is an escape from freedom.

Maistrovoy writes, “They turn to Islam to escape from their fears, complexes, helplessness, and uselessness. They choose the despotism of body and spirit to deprive themselves of their freedom – the freedom that has always been an unbearable burden on their weak souls so full of chimeras. They crave slavery.”

The escape from freedom that Maistrovoy articulates is not the immutable destiny of man. It is proof of the powerful regressive pull backward toward the comforts and dependency of childhood that is the appeal of totalitarianism in all of its forms.

The Left is not progressive – it is profoundly regressive in its advancement of collectivism and eternal childlike dependence upon the government. The Red team offers Socialism and eternal dependence for the price of your freedom.

The Green team offers Islamic Sharia law for the price of your freedom. The Red-Green axis is the Democrat Party’s regressive escape from freedom.

What made America great was its insistence upon an emotionally adult society that embraced the responsibilities of adulthood in a free society. The current devolution of American society is described in my philosophy book Dear America: Who’s Driving the Bus?

It explains how the efforts of the Left to infantilize American society is a deliberate effort to collapse America from within. A society of children cannot sustain itself – it is vulnerable and will yearn for the tyranny that Maistrovoy describes to restore order.

The Red-Green axis is in the business of creating social chaos to frighten Americans into childlike dependence. If the radical Democrat Party succeeds in its sinister efforts to infantilize American society, the people will plead for deliverance and will willingly surrender their individual rights as Kissinger explained.

The globalist elites who finance and manage the Red-Green axis have been stymied by the presidency of Donald J. Trump. America-first President Trump is the existential enemy of Globalism, Socialism, and Islamism. His favorite colors are Red White and Blue!

The future of America will be determined by the colors you choose.

Red for Socialism’s secular totalitarianism. Green for Sharia law’s religious totalitarianism. Or Red White and Blue for ordered liberty and the freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution.