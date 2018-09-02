Mollie Tibbetts’ Father Calls Illegal Aliens “Immigrants”, Defines Racism

The father of slain University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts penned a scathing op-ed Saturday aimed at those who politicized his daughter’s death [at the hands of an illegal alien]. He equated racism with those who say closing the borders might have saved Mollie’s life.

The title of his article is, From Mollie Tibbetts’ father: Don’t distort her death to advance racist views.

Mr. Tibbetts said the family was “grateful” to those who respected their pleas to not turn his daughter’s death into a political confrontation.

“Sadly, others have ignored our request,” he wrote. “They have instead chosen to callously distort and corrupt Mollie’s tragic death to advance a cause she vehemently opposed.”

President Trump posted a video about Mollie’s death on Twitter, saying: “We need the wall … we need our immigration laws changed.” The left, and apparently Mollie’s family think that is anti-immigrant.

Mr. Tibbetts was very angry about Donald Jr.’s comments about Democrats and their open borders policies being responsible for Mollie’s death.

Mollie’s admittedly heartbroken father wrote:

The person who is accused of taking Mollie’s life is no more a reflection of the Hispanic community as white supremacists are of all white people. To suggest otherwise is a lie. Justice in my America is blind. This person will receive a fair trial, as it should be. If convicted, he will face the consequences society has set. Beyond that, he deserves no more attention.

To the Hispanic community, my family stands with you and offers its heartfelt apology. That you’ve been beset by the circumstances of Mollie’s death is wrong. We treasure the contribution you bring to the American tapestry in all its color and melody. And yes, we love your food.

No one suggested – no one normal suggested — Mollie’s killer is a reflection of the Hispanic community — to be clear.

Being against unvetted aliens and wanting borders is not anti-immigrant or anti-Hispanic. It has nothing to do with race. Democrats have made it about race.

Mollie’s father holds globalist views and wrote:

My stepdaughter, whom Mollie loved so dearly, is Latina. Her sons — Mollie’s cherished nephews and my grandchildren — are Latino. That means I am Hispanic. I am African. I am Asian. I am European. My blood runs from every corner of the Earth because I am American. As an American, I have one tenet: to respect every citizen of the world and actively engage in the ongoing pursuit to form a more perfect union.

Given that, to knowingly foment discord among races is a disgrace to our flag. It incites fear in innocent communities and lends legitimacy to the darkest, most hate-filled corners of the American soul. It is the opposite of leadership. It is the opposite of humanity. It is heartless. It is despicable. It is shameful.

That apparently means a wall, borders, screening people from foreign lands is racist. Sovereignty is out because we are citizens of the world.

He wants no walls, only bridges:

Instead, let’s turn against racism in all its ugly manifestations both subtle and overt. Let’s turn toward each other with all the compassion we gave Mollie. Let’s listen, not shout. Let’s build bridges, not walls. Let’s celebrate our diversity rather than argue over our differences. I can tell you, when you’ve lost your best friend, differences are petty and meaningless.

We have bridges and people like Mollie’s killer, MS-13, drug cartels, terrorists are coming across on them and taking advantage of the great good nature and naivèté of nice people like Mr. Tibbetts.

Our heart goes out to Mr. Tibbetts and his family. We wish this had not happened and it might not have if we had decent border control.

Mr. Tibbetts sounds like he is the one blinded by politics and ideology.

The press should report the truth and the truth is that Mollie was killed by a lunatic who was not supposed to be in the country. Another truth is Democrats want open borders. These things cannot be ignored. And, again, Mollie was not killed by an immigrant or a normal Hispanic man. She was killed by an illegal alien who was also evil.

Mollie’s dad greatly politicized her death but it is his right. He cannot, however, silence people.