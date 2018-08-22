Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Was Not Vetted Through E-Verify

The farm employing the killer of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts did not use E-Verify as reported by the farm owner Tuesday.

The Mexican national accused of murdering her last month lived in the United States illegally for four to seven years and he was working in the country illegally.

“This individual has worked at our farms for four years, was vetted through the government’s E-Verify system,” said farm co-owner Dane Lang Tuesday.

Yarrabee Farms co-owner and manager Dane Lang corrected his earlier statement that Christhian Rivera was vetted properly. Rivera had a state-issued photo identification and a Social Security Administration verification that they say they thought that was e-verify.

The farm is owned by the family of Craig Lang, the former president of the Iowa Farm Bureau and a former GOP primary candidate to be Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture.

‘UNSCRUPULOUS EMPLOYERS’

Identity fraud, and especially Social Security fraud is common and, according to Jessica Vaughan, the director of policy studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, it’s a way for “unscrupulous employers” to thwart the system.

It’s unclear if the Lang’s are being honest or not.

Fox reported that prison inmates often sell their IDs since they don’t need them.

Dane Lang said in a statement:

“Just within the last four hours we have come to learn that the Social Security Administration employment verification service is not the same as E-Verify,” said Dane Lang, co-owner, and manager of the farm. “We’re signing up for E-verification, and we intend to fully vet everyone through the E-Verify system.”

CBS reports that Rivera did not request or receive DACA status, which may have permitted him to legally work in the U.S.

“We have found no record in our systems indicating he has any lawful immigration status,” Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a statement.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ISSUED A STATEMENT ON THE MURDER

He said Mollie has been permanently separated from her family.

THE FAMILY ISSUED A STATEMENT

Her family issued a statement saying they are “heartbroken.”

“We thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl,” the family said. “We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.”

Her aunt responded to the immigration debate by saying “evil comes in Every Color.”

[The only problem with her statement is this isn’t about race, it’s about a person who had no right to be in the country. His race is irrelevant.]