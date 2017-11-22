Monsignor Shares Previously Untold Vision of Pope John Paul II of an Islamic Invasion

Monsignor Mauro Longhi accompanied Pope John Paul II, now Saint John Paul, on his many hiking trips. On one such trip. the Pope recounted a vision he had of a Muslim invasion. The story has never been told and the Monsignor is now sorry he repeated it because he believes it is being used the wrong way.

The Pope shared with him that he had many visions and one of them concerned an Islamic invasion.

There was also talk of a war that “will not be between religions” but between believers and non-believers. He also told then-president George Bush Jr. to not sacrifice human dignity for security.

The vision shared by Pope John Paul II:

“Remind this to those whom you will meet in the Church of the third millennium.”

“I see the Church plagued by a mortal wound. More profound, more painful than those of this millennium”, referring to those of Communism and Nazi totalitarianism.

“It is called Islamism. They will invade Europe. I have seen the hordes come from the West to the East”, and then lists to me each country: from Morocco to Libya to Egypt, and so on till the East.

The Holy Father adds, “They will invade Europe, Europe will be a basement, old relics, penumbra, cobwebs. Family memories. You, Church of the third millennium, must contain the invasion. But not with weapons, weapons will not be enough, with your faith lived with integrity.”

This was in 1992.

Pope John Paul II was also a firm believer in dialogue and prayer as a solution.

There’s no word yet from open borders Francis.