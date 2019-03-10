Moonbat Alyssa Milano Is a Lesbian, Gay Man, Disabled, Black Immigrant

By
S.Noble
-
0

Alyssa Milano is a vocal nutter who spews irrational thoughts and meaningless political talking points from the far-left where she lives.

Someone asked if she was a transgender on Twitter and she went off on a bizarre rant. We think she has multiple personality disorder.

“I’m trans,” she wrote. “I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled. I’m everything. And so are you, Kirk. Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after.”

She is appropriating everyone’s culture. That’s not allowed among her people.

Apparently some were offended [of course they were because this is the Democrat Party of snowflakes]. She made sure to tell them she “sees” them and “hears” them. That sounds like she’s been in therapy for a time.

She’s an Internet advocate. She wants it to be free and open by taking it over and making it into a government utility. Someone needs to tell her it is open and somewhat free now.

Leave a Reply