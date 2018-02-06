Moonbat Trudeau Corrects Woman Who Says “Mankind” Instead of “Peoplekind”

Moonbat Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Pajama Boy Prime Minister, corrected a woman who dared say “mankind” instead of “peoplekind.”

I don’t think that’s even a word. The moonbats in the audience applauded.

Trudeau told her “peoplekind” is “more inclusive”.

Trudeau was hosting a Q&A at MacEwan University in Edmonton on Thursday, the latest stop on a cross-country tour that began last month.

Aimee, from the World Mission Society Church of God, a controversial feminist church founded in South Korea, stood to ask a question about volunteering.

He’s helping to make volunteering easier for them. That’s when she made her egregious error (that’s sarcasm).

He was roundly mocked for it

It got worse

He compared Islamic State terrorist monsters to Greek, Vietnamese and Italian migrants. Trudeau is not just dangerously dumb, he’s shameless.

