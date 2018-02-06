Moonbat Trudeau Corrects Woman Who Says “Mankind” Instead of “Peoplekind”

Moonbat Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Pajama Boy Prime Minister, corrected a woman who dared say “mankind” instead of “peoplekind.”

I don’t think that’s even a word. The moonbats in the audience applauded.

Trudeau told her “peoplekind” is “more inclusive”.

Trudeau was hosting a Q&A at MacEwan University in Edmonton on Thursday, the latest stop on a cross-country tour that began last month.

Aimee, from the World Mission Society Church of God, a controversial feminist church founded in South Korea, stood to ask a question about volunteering.

He’s helping to make volunteering easier for them. That’s when she made her egregious error (that’s sarcasm).

He was roundly mocked for it

Justin Trudeau is the Kim Kardashian of political leaders…a Zoolander character whose really, really ridiculously good looks no longer distract from his appalling judgment or capacity for asinine comment.https://t.co/d1ps8e34iJ — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 6, 2018

So progressive, so tolerant, so diverse, so liberal. I had prophetically satirized this EXACT intervention by @justintrudeau more than a year ago (if memory serves me right). Many people are now admitting to me that they should have listened to me. Too late… https://t.co/m4f5b8RISD — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 6, 2018

Justin Trudeau is the highwater mark of ‘progressive’ insanity. The vacuous pinnacle of undeserved attention. A child’s idea of maturity. A moron’s idea of intellect. The dullard’s concept of dignity. A prepubescent impression of morality. A pigeon masquerading as a peacock. — Bill Dean (@CanaDean) January 15, 2018

It got worse

He compared Islamic State terrorist monsters to Greek, Vietnamese and Italian migrants. Trudeau is not just dangerously dumb, he’s shameless.

Comparing Islamic State terrorist monsters to Greek, Vietnamese & Italian migrants. Trudeau is not just dangerously dumb, he’s shameless. pic.twitter.com/KWvMJzpWNB — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 6, 2018