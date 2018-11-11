Moonbat News! Trump Is a White Supremacist & White’s Are “Crappy”

The Hill reported CNN political analyst and all-around dingbat Kirsten Powers stated Friday night that President Trump’s recent attacks against black public figures and members of the news media are “out of the white supremacist playbook.”

She was referencing the president pointing out Abby Phillip’s race baiting comments.

Powers argued during an appearance on CNN that there was a “racial component” to Trump’s pushback earlier in the day against CNN reporter Abby Phillip, saying his response to her question was “disproportionate.”

“I don’t think that it’s a coincidence that he talks about — whether it’s [CNN anchor] Don Lemon having a low IQ or [Rep.] Maxine Waters [D-Calif.] has a low IQ, or LeBron James has a low IQ,” said Powers, who is a USA Today columnist and former Fox News contributor.

“And now we’re supposed to believe Abby Phillip is asking a stupid question. There’s a constant theme here. It’s frankly out of the white supremacist playbook. This is classic white supremacy,” she said.

Granted, Powers is an idiot, but CNN gives her a platform to spew her hateful blather.

Former Trump campaign aide @MichaelRCaputo says President Trump is not targeting African-American journalists, but that he is an an “equal opportunity abuser when it comes to the media.” https://t.co/BDScJ3uYJK pic.twitter.com/3zKB0s39WT — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 10, 2018

It’s not only CNN labeling the President and his supporters as white supremacists. Axios keeps referring to his supporters as white nationalists. It’s no ‘white’ nothing. The President is talking about nationalism as opposed to globalism. This is how the leftists silence us — with the misuse of language — semantics.

We should be happy the President called out the racism of Abby Phillips. The anti-white racism is a Marxist tactic to turn us against one another. There is little doubt in my mind that they would be thrilled with a race war.

University of Georgia teaching assistant called for Democrats to “wage war on the white electorate,” which he called “crappy.”

Irami Osei-Frimpong also referred to white people as “crappy,” and said that white churches, schools, and families would have to be “dismantled” to remedy the issue of white supremacy.

“I think that the fact that UGA has not done something about this person shows that liberal bias on campuses is real…”

“We can talk about voter suppression. We can talk about ID laws,” the TA said. “But all of this begins and ends with the fact that we make crappy White people.”

“So if we are serious, we have to dismantle the institutions that make crappy white people,” he continued. “Their churches, their schools, their families.”

The only reason whites look supreme to the loons is because there are a lot of us. I’m personally tired of being called a racist, homophobe, Islamophobe, sexist and whatever else these miserable control freaks call us. How about you?

Their childish temper tantrums are very tiresome.