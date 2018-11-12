Moonbats Blame President Trump for the California Fires, Okay Then

Tell us what you think and why. Is Donald Trump responsible for the California fires?

We are very sorry to hear rocker Neil Young lost his home from a California fire for the second time, but we find it odd that he is blaming President Trump for it. We fail to see how President Trump is responsible for the fires. Young is blaming him even though Trump wasn’t in office the first time he lost a home to a California fire.

If you are familiar with Young and his music, you know he’s far-left politically.

We love Young’s music, but he’s a little confused when it comes to politics. The officials don’t even know what started the fire that took his house at this point.

Forest management is a problem, California’s poor handling of the drought is a problem, and the climate is always changing. There is no evidence we can control the climate. It’s apparently a tough concept for the left to grasp.

He didn’t like the President’s tweets about poor forest management causing many of the fires.

“California is vulnerable — not because of poor forest management as DT (our so-called president) would have us think,” Young posted on his website. “As a matter of fact, this is not a forest fire that rages on as I write this. We are vulnerable because of Climate Change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it.”

Young goes on to call Trump a “Denier,” saying he hopes the new Congress can bring a “reckoning” to this “this unfit leader” who he said doesn’t understand the seriousness of climate change.

“California is a paradise for us all. A gift,” Young wrote, adding that humans are defenseless against “Mother Nature’s wrath.”

The President isn’t a denier. He’s not certain the warming of the earth’s temperature is caused by man or that the extreme solutions presented, such as the Paris Agreement will do a blessed thing.

The Paris Agreement is a bottomless pit whereby socialists in the U.N. agencies get their mitts into our pockets and our resources. The impact, which they admit to, is the earth might cool a half degree in 100 years.

California has the strictest environmental regulations. They should be in the best position. Blame Moonbeam.

Speaking of Moonbeam, he blames Trump and everyone who doesn’t follow the tenets of his climate religion.

MOONBEAM SAYS TRUMP’S TO BLAME AS ARE ALL WHO AGREE WITH TRUMP

Moonbeam Governor Jerry Brown said during a Sunday presser that “those who deny” man-made global warming are “definitely contributing” to the deadly, devastating wildfires forcing thousands of residents out of their homes.

How is that? Details, please.

Brown believes anyone who doesn’t subscribe to the most extreme climate science religion is a denier. There is a middle ground, even if he doesn’t see it.

The far-left Democrat said better forest management was only a partial solution to the problem.

“Managing the forests in every way we can does not stop climate change, and those who deny that are definitely contributing to the tragedies that we’re now witnessing and will continue to witness in the coming years,” Brown said.

“The chickens are coming home to roost. This is real here,” Brown said before saying he wanted people to “pull together” to tackle the problem.

Well, there you have it, President Trump is responsible for California fires, along with everyone who has any doubts.

Is there no end to what they will blame the President for? Except when it’s something good, of course, like the economy — Obama did that, two years after the election.