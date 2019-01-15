Moonbats React to President’s Burger Feast for the Clemson Tigers

President Trump was faced with the shutdown and a sparse White House staff when the Clemson Tigers’ football team visited the White House, so he ordered 300 McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King burgers, and pizza. He paid for the $3,000 meal himself. It goes along with who he is, the blue-collar billionaire.

President Trump on fast food served to Clemson athletes: "I like it all. I like it all. All good stuff. Great American food."

The reaction from the left to the hamburgers, the President’s harmless jokes, all of it, has been absolutely absurd.

CNN’S ANGRY WOMEN

Listen to Erin Burnett and Joan Walsh go bonkers over the President joking that Melania Trump and Karen Pence could have made salads for the Clemson Tigers’ football team.

Angry, snowflake women are getting annoying.

The two idiots on Good Morning America were more idiotic than usual.

ATTENTION @ClemsonFB: @michaelstrahan has a very important announcement for you! Should we expect to see you in Times Square for lobster AND caviar soon?

Burger King trolled the President because he spelled hamburgers wrong. This is the world we live in, where Burger King gets snarky with the President.

due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders.

just serving hamburgers today.

just serving hamburgers today. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019

Even the alleged economic genius had to say something irrelevant.

Paul Krugman, who is usually wrong about everything, missed the fact that the ‘hamburgers’ are the great American food, and it has nothing to do with who owns the company. They were made in America.

So Trump served Burger King and called it "great American food." Am I the only one who thought to do a little research? Burger King is owned by 3G Capital, which is … Brazilian

THE ORDINARY TRUMP HATERS

One community organizer in New York City wrote, Did the person eat a Big Mac on the camera screen good lord.

Another wrote, “Great American CONMAN President Donald Trump speaks of the other great American CON, namely that ‘McDonalds’ is ‘Great American food”!

A third wrote, “he’s so bizarre and wooden, just standing there pivoting around slightly. Very strange.

Then there was this reaction: What is strange is their reactions.

We’ll leave you with this. The Clemson quarterback said, “It was awesome.” The young man has class.

And that’s not all!

