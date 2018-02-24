Moonbats Say the Darndest Things

On “CNN Tonight” during a discussion with former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli and host Don Lemon, Van Jones said that armed teachers might start shooting down minority kids.

The discussion focused on President Trump’s suggestion that schools consider arming teachers when Van Jones made his strange comments.

Obama’s former communist adviser and all-around Moonbat Van Jones suggested with all the bias against minority children, armed teachers might shoot them.

Truth Revolt reported:

“The positives are maybe somebody would use that gun well and stop an intruder. There are some real negatives as well. African-American and Latino kids already get treated fairly badly in schools as it is. They’re more likely to be seen as a threat. They’re more likely to be expelled, more likely to be suspended for the exact same behavior. Videotape the exact same behavior: ‘This kid is a threat; this kid is a class clown if they’re white.’

“And so, there is a concern that I think parents have, and you’ve heard now African-American educators coming out saying, ‘If you start just passing out guns in schools as they are, given some of the bias that’s there, you might wind up having those guns used against students in ways that are not good.’”

These moonbats will say anything and we’re all supposed to pretend they don’t sound like idiots.

WATCH IT FOR YOURSELF