Moonbats Who Want to Run the Country Scream at the Sky

The moonbats who want to run the country were out in a number of major cities Wednesday voicing their anger and frustration on the anniversary of the Trump victory one year before by letting off endless primal screams.

They gathered in New York, Boston Commons, Philly, Austin and Chicago, in response to a Facebook invite for this “necessary event” to “scream helplessly at the sky”.

The Facebook invite in Philly reads, “Let’s have a primal scream for the current state of our democracy! Gather together after work at Philadelphia’s City Hall, or just scream in solidarity from your own backyard.”

If you want to google the Refuse Fascism website, you will find it says, “In the name of humanity, Refuse Fascism”. You might have guessed this is a communist/socialist movement here in the United States that has no shortage of useful idiots, and, yes, it’s dangerous. They don’t have the numbers they want you to think they have, but they have enough — they believe — to start a communist revolution. At least that is the ultimate goal. Many revolutions started with a small number of revolutionaries.