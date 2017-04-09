Moonbeam Misplaces $1.9 Billion Which Is Why His Accountant Needs a Spokesperson

Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration miscalculated costs for the state Medi-Cal program by $1.9 billion last year and that contributed to his projection of a deficit.

But don’t worry, they “deeply regret” it.

“There’s no other way to describe this other than a straight up error in accounting, which we deeply regret,” said H.D. Palmer, a spokesman for the Department of Finance.

It’s pretty funny that the accounting guy in California needs a spokesperson. Would you still have your job if you made a $1.9 billion mistake?

That accounting error isn’t the only problem. Tax collections did not meet expectations again.

That comes as no surprise. They’re socialists who are driving away businesses and overburdened taxpayers who can live much better in another state.

The lawmakers didn’t know about the hole in the Media-Cal budget and will have to forego funding of other important projects. That probably includes fixing their dams.

They made lots of mistakes:

The Department of Finance said it did not account for $487 million in rebates from drugmakers that the state must pay the federal government to reimburse Washington for its share of Medi-Cal drug costs.

The state also miscalculated costs for the Coordinated Care Initiative, an experimental program in seven counties to improve care for a group of high-needs patients eligible for both Medi-Cal and Medicare, the federally funded health plan for seniors and people with disabilities.

Officials double-counted some of the expected savings, leading to a budget hole of $913 million, and undercounted the costs in San Mateo and Orange counties by $573 million.

In his spending plan, Brown proposed eliminating the Coordinated Care Initiative because he said the program was not cost effective, angering counties that said the change would shift $550 million in costs to them.

People in California are working to support foreigners and employ incompetent accountants under the leadership of a tone deaf Socialist.