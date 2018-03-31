Moonbeam Pardons Five Illegal Alien Felons to Keep Them in the USA

Governor Jerry Brown of California pardoned 56 ex-convicts including five illegal alien felons facing deportation, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“The pardon does provide enormous benefit to immigrants facing deportation,” said Anoop Prasad, an immigration staff attorney at Asian Law Caucus.

In other words, they get to stay in the Sanctuary State of California.

Their Crimes

Those pardoned Friday included Sokha Chhan and Phann Pheach, both of whom face deportation to Cambodia. Chhan was convicted of two counts of brutally beating his wife in 2002 and served 364 days in jail. [The sentence was under a year in an attempt to keep him from being deported.]

Pheach was convicted of possessing drugs and obstructing a police officer in 2005 and served six months in jail. His wife said he is in federal custody. Also pardoned was Daniel Maher, who was convicted in 1995 of kidnapping, robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm and served five years in prison. Maher is facing deportation to China. Also pardoned while facing deportation were Daniel Mena and Francisco Acevedo Alaniz. Mena was convicted in 2003 of possessing illegal drugs. Alaniz served five months in prison for a 1997 auto theft conviction. California’s longest-serving governor has now issued 1,519 pardons, including 404 during his first two terms as governor from 1975 to 1983. All faced deportation but Brown wants to keep these fine upstanding citizens.