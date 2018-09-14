More Details About Sen. Feinstein’s Top Secret Kavanaugh Letter

The Democrats/Socialists [they are one and the same] are out to stop the appointment of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. They are pulling their usual dirty tricks from threatening a U.S. senator to lodging bizarre and baseless sexual allegations.

THE SENATOR

In addition to her staffers being threatened with rape, receiving vulgar, menacing phone calls, being sent bales of hangers, and the Senator herself being extorted, Senator Susan Collins of Maine has to deal with a new offensive delivery.

Her Washington office received a “three-foot-long cardboard cutout of male genitalia” as the Democrats try to bully and scare her into not voting for the appointment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States.

THEN THE CRAZY LETTER WENT TO THE FBI

Brett Kavanaugh is under constant assault by the left. That’s who the Democrats are. They will destroy anyone who gets in their way.

As we reported last night, Senator Dianne Feinstein sent a secret letter to the FBI. It was from a woman describing a mysterious MeToo event with Judge Kavanaugh when he was 17 years old, some have reported he was 15 years of age at the time.

Why stop at high school, let’s go back to his grammar school.

The secret woman wants to remain anonymous and doesn’t want to press the issue. The letter was given to Feinstein by someone who knows the accuser.

“That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision,” Feinstein said. “I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

The authorities, in this case, the FBI immediately threw it back to the White House to consider.

MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE LETTER

According to the far-left Guardian, the ‘secret’ letter describes an incident involving Kavanaugh and a woman that took place when both were 17 years old and at a party. According to the source, Kavanaugh and a male friend had locked her in a room against her will, making her feel threatened, but she was able to get out of the room.

The only other thing we know is the person who wrote the letter is being represented by an attorney, Debra Katz, who has been described in media reports as Washington’s #MeToo lawyer.

With sexual harassment claims, all one has to do is make the claim. They are the new vigilante hate mob.

KAVANAUGH WORKED FOR SOMEONE WHO MIGHT HAVE HARASSED WOMEN

As this is going on, the deranged Democrats are resuscitating the unproven claim that Kavanaugh, who once clerked for Alex Kozinski, knew he sexually harassed women. Kozinski resigned over the accusations.

Kavanaugh has denied knowing about the allegations.

There is no evidence whatsoever that Kavanaugh knew but the accusation is all they need. Kozinski may or may not have harassed women.

Kavanaugh maintained some kind of relationship with the judge for years, therefore, the Democrats say he’s GUILTY.

The leftists/Democrats are trying to tie Kavanaugh to Kozinski by describing some vulgar touching Kozinski allegedly did. Meanwhile, Kavanaugh had nothing to do with it.

One victim said, “everyone knew Kozinski was a creep” but admitted she “had no knowledge about what Kavanaugh might have known.

Case closed.

It’s another baseless assault to destroy his candidacy and kill Trump’s chances of appointing the judge. This will go on until Thursday’s vote. Can’t wait to hear what the nasty, Gloria Allred wannabe, MeToo lawyer has to say.

What’s next? A pubic hair on a Coke can?