More EVIDENCE Hillary Clinton Email Probe Was RIGGED

According to Judicial Watch, within hours of then-FBI Director James Comey announcing to Congress on Oct. 28 that the bureau had found additional potentially classified Clinton emails on disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop, Clinton’s personal lawyer David Kendall specifically asked to speak with FBI general counsel James Baker.

Baker scrambled to answer the request and then sent out an email memo informing other senior members at the bureau about his discussion with Kendall.

The next day then-FBI special agent Peter Strzok reportedly scheduled a conference call about the matter.

Eight days after this conference call, Comey announced that his review of Weiner’s laptop content had not changed his “conclusion” that Clinton shouldn’t be prosecuted.

That, combined with other revelations, gives the appearance of impropriety, according to Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch (JW).

Peter Strzok was taken off the Mueller probe, and then he was fired over his anti-Trump texts with his lover, FBI attorney Lisa Page. Page had examined Anthony Weiner’s (Mr. Huma Abedin) laptop.

“[Redacted], Jon and I completed our review of all of the potential HRC work emails on the [Anthony Weiner] laptop. We found no previously unknown, potentially classified emails on the media,” Strzok reportedly wrote to senior FBI officials on Nov. 6, the day Comey closed the investigation.

That was a lie, JW says.

“[T]here were at least 18 classified emails found on the Weiner laptop by the FBI. Paul Sperry’s RealClear Investigations report revealed that only 3,077 of the 340,000 emails ‘were directly reviewed for classified or incriminating information.’”

Months earlier Page sent an email “concerning a potential quid-pro-quo between the State Department and the FBI — in which the FBI would agree to downgrade the classification level of a Clinton email in exchange for more legal attache positions that would benefit the agency abroad,” as reported by Fox News.

We don’t know if the offer went through, but the fact it was made is remarkably bad.

This provides more evidence that the Clinton probe was pre-determined and rigged, Tom Fitton, President of JW says.

