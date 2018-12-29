More Flake Buffoonery! Says He’s Conservative & Might Run in 2020

During an interview with hack Jim Acosta, Jeff Flake, the most unpopular member of the Senate, said he hasn’t ruled out a run for President. Someone needs to challenge the President he claims.

“Let me ask you this. As you’re leaving Congress, as you’re leaving Washington, you’ve said a Republican needs to challenge Donald Trump in 2020. Is that going to be you on the Republican side, Senator?” CNN’s chief agitator Jim Acosta asked.

The Flakey senator from Arizona responded, “Somebody does need to challenge the President,” from within the GOP in 2020.”

He continued: “[T]he country needs to be reminded what it means to be conservative… and what it means to be decent.”

It’s funny how he talks about decency all the time.

DECENT FLAKE HAS BEEN IN BED WITH IRAN TO MAKE $$$

It’s ironic hearing him refer to himself as “decent,” “conservative,” and a possible 2020 presidential candidate. Far-left haters like Acosta use him, and he lets them. The “conservative” Flake frequently votes with Democrats and has done his best to swing the GOP to the left.

He wants to form the 4th branch of government called the Robert Mueller/Special Counsel branch. And he won’t approve judges appointed by Republicans. If he runs, it should be as a Democrat.

Does anyone remember when “decent” Flake went into business with an Iranian-tied company to enrich himself?

Before he was a senator, Jeff Flake was a foreign lobbyist who worked for a uranium mining firm with ties to Iran.

Between 1990 and 1991, Flake was a registered foreign agent for Rossing Uranium, a company which operates a mine in Namibia that is among the world’s largest suppliers of the nuclear fuel.

It was quite lucrative for his company Interface Public Affairs.

Flake likes to pretend he’s a D.C. outsider and a conservative, both of which are untrue. Flake said he never hid it, but what he doesn’t say is he never spoke of it either.

HE WANTS AMERICANS TO BELIEVE HE DIDN’T KNOW IRAN OWNED ALMOST 70 PERCENT

The mine had a sketchy record which he had to have known but denied he did. Since 1970, the mine was partially owned – 69% – by an Iranian company Rio Tinto.

Jonathan Schanzer, vice president of research for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a conservative think tank, noted that in the 1990s the Iranian regime “was not a friend of the United States; it was an enemy.” He added, “It’s a question of judgment when you represent a company that is owned in part by Iran.”

Flake said he didn’t know it was predominantly owned by Iran. In his 1990 federal filing states that Rossing was not “owned,” “financed,” “controlled,” or “subsidized in part” or whole by a foreign government, although Iran and Namibia both held stakes in the mine.

He hadn’t disclosed it at the time of the primary.

If he didn’t know Iran owned it, who did he think owned it???

HE USED HIS POSITION TO FAVOR HIS INTEREST AND IRAN’S

By 2012, Flake had received at least $97,000 from mining interests, including Rio Tinto, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracked donations through the 2010 election cycle. He also voted a number of times against penalties on Iran.

He backed legislation favorable to mining interests in Arizona. In 2011, Flake proposed ending a ban on uranium mining claims around the Grand Canyon. In 2009 he introduced a land swap bill that would enable Resolution Copper, an arm of Rio Tinto, to develop a mine in eastern Arizona.

His Democratic opponent in 2012 Matt Canter said, “He spent years as a Washington lobbyist and a registered foreign agent, doing the bidding of special interest foreign clients, before becoming a career politician who voted to benefit his former clients and refused to tell his constituents about his conflict of interest.”

“CONSERVATIVE” OBAMA FAN FLAKE WANTS PROGRESSIVES TO WIN

After he left office, Barack Obama called Senator Jeff Flake to tell him he really liked working with him and Flake said he felt the same. Since Obama is a Marxist, that doesn’t say much for Flake.