More Liberal Women’s Advocates Drop Like Flies Over Sexual Harassment

The liberal women’s advocates are dropping like flies. Charlie Rose, Glenn Thrush, and Bill Clinton again, all in one 24-hour period.

We have to believe all these women according to the powers that be. The women must always be believed.

It doesn’t help their cases that they’re all unappealing and envisioning them groping women or harassing them is revolting.

PBS, CBS and Bloomberg suspended the ‘Charlie Rose Show’ after sexual misconduct allegations.

All these poor hypocritical leftists who claim to be women’s advocates, so sad. Charlie Rose is the sophisticated snake.

This suspension follows accusations by eight women and the numbers could grow.

“Charlie Rose” is produced by Charlie Rose, Inc., an independent television production company. PBS does not fund this nightly program or supervise its production,” said the spokesperson. “But we expect our producers to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

The accusations involve nudity, groping and lewd calls.

Eight women have told The Washington Post that longtime television host Charlie Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas, The Washington Post reported.

Four more women have come out against Bill Clinton, four we didn’t know about. Clinton still hasn’t explained his 12 trips on the Lolita Express with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Bill’s another strong advocate for women.

Air Force One was dubbed “Air F**k One” according to author Ed Klein.

Glenn Thrush was once a Politico reporter who was promoted to NY Times reporter after he was exposed as a self-described “hack” by Wikileaks. An email from Thrush to John Podesta, Hillary’s then-campaign manager, said: “Because I have become a hack I will send u the whole section that pertains to u,” Thrush writes to Podesta. “Please don’t share or tell anyone I did this Tell me if I f****d up anything.”

That Glenn Thrush, a woman’s advocate as well, has been suspended by the NY Times as the company investigates sexual harassment allegations brought against him by four women, Vox reported on Monday.

Thrush actually immortalized his bad behavior in texts.