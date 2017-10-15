More Than 100 Active, High-Powered Pedophiles Protected by Sleazy Hollywood

Maybe Hollywood should clean up their own house before they tell the rest of Americans how to live. Last year, reports surfaced of at least 100 active, high-powered pedophiles protected by Hollywood, the great moralists.

The people who have a stranglehold on society also shelter pedophiles, according to Elijah Wood. Wood had leading parts in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

The actor told The Sunday Times in May of last year that young actors in Hollywood are being sexually abused by predatory high-powered ‘vipers’ working in the industry and the child abuse is “probably still happening”. Fortunately for Wood, his mother protected him from the molesters.

Child actor Corey Feldman said he was “surrounded” by molesters when he was a teenager.

The 80’s teen icon Corey Haim, who starred with Corey Feldman in The Two Cory’s, revealed that he engaged in self-mutilation after being sexually assaulted by a man while filming the coming-of-age drama Lucas in 1985. “[I was] raped, so to speak, when I was about 14-and-a-half years old,” he admitted while remaining mum on the identity of the culprit, Radar Online reported.

Two men molested him. He eventually died from a drug addiction.

Whoopi Goldberg launched a defense of director Roman Polanski the child rapist and explained that the rape wasn’t really a rape. “It wasn’t rape rape”, she said about the man who drugged and had intercourse with a 13-year old child.

The Australian reported the information our “elite” media would not, most of it from the film An Open Secret which you can watch at the end of the article:

The most explosive allegations of Hollywood paedophilia surround “pool parties” at a Los ­Angeles mansion in the late 1990s hosted primarily by Marc Collins-Rector. He had co-founded Digital Entertainment Network, which generated its own online content — some of it with overtly ped­erastic tones…

…At these parties, Collins-Rector and other men are said to have sexually assaulted at least six teenage boys, according to lawsuits filed in 2000 and 2014. Michael Egan, who was a teenager at the time of the alleged abuse in 1999, sued Singer and two other men, ­alleging serious sexual abuse. He had to drop this suit after he was found to have contradicted himself. A federal judge accused him of lying in court.

Singer has denied all claims of child abuse and said the accusations against him were a “sick, twisted shakedown”.

The Australian continued:

Another convicted pedophile, Brian Peck, was also a guest at the parties. Singer had given him cameo roles in two of the X-Men films. In 2004 Peck was found guilty of abusing a famous young actor on the Nickelodeon network. After prison Peck returned to Hollywood, where he accepted a role as a dialogue coach on the sitcom Anger Management, starring Charlie Sheen. Peck later went on to play, of all things, a sex education teacher in a film.

Anne Henry, co-founder of Bizparentz – a group to help young actors – said that Tinseltown is currently sheltering around “100 active abusers”.

Remember when Barbara Walters interviewed Corey Feldman and shamed him instead of being appalled at the many pedophiles?

Last year, a documentary, An Open Secret, opened to the public detailing child sex abuse in the entertainment industry. Produced by acclaimed filmmaker Amy Berg, it gives evidence to the fact that child sex abuse is written into the very culture of the entertainment industry, and sadly, there is a preponderance of evidence to support that claim.