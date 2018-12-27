More Than 1,000 Illegals Set Free in Texas, New Mexico This Week

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released 522 migrants in New Mexico and Texas on Wednesday evening – bringing the total number of asylum seekers dropped off by the agency this week to more than 1,000.

ICE dropped off 186 people on Christmas Day and 400 in the two days preceding the holiday, according to CBS News.

The Sentinel posted several videos of the people streaming into the El Paso Greyhound station under catch and release [search ‘Greyhound’ on this site]. Every single person who comes here illegally with a child, including drug dealers who grab onto the kids traveling alone, will get into the country. They don’t even need a child and most illegals are in fact men who are getting in since we don’t have the ability to stop them.

Once they are in, no one will deport them. Eventually, they will get amnesty.

The aliens were dropped off without notice because ICE had to release them and are inundated with thousands of illegals pouring in each week. That is what Democrats want.

CONGRESS IS WORTHLESS

ICE in a statement blamed “decades of inaction by Congress” for limiting its ability to remove families who are in the U.S. illegally.

“To mitigate the risk of holding family units past the timeframe allotted to the government, ICE has curtailed reviews of post-release plans from families apprehended along the southwest border,” the statement read. “ICE continues to work with local and state officials and NGO partners in the area so they are prepared to provide assistance with transportation or other services.”

Congress is worthless. The Senate needs 60 votes to get anything done and Schumer won’t let one Democrat vote for a thing to stop this. It will be worse now with the open borders House.

This past year, CBP experienced a 121% increase in the number of asylum seekers processed at US ports of entry, and overall CBP processed almost 93,000 claims of fear in FY18. CBP processes undocumented persons as expeditiously as possible. https://t.co/iu8PZ9dFyi — CBP (@CBP) December 18, 2018

With the influx of Central American family units arriving at US ports of entry without proper documentation and crossing US borders illegally, the processing system at CBP and our partner agencies has hit capacity. https://t.co/iu8PZ9dFyi — CBP (@CBP) December 18, 2018

Foreigners see they get in illegally and that encourages more to come. An overwhelming number collect some form of welfare.

How is this keeping the country safe? Why are illegals being released into the united states to never be seen again? Where is the assimilation, love for the country they illegally breaking into. You are over DHS, you have final say — Glenn C (@youlostliberals) December 27, 2018

ICE releases more migrants. More than one thousand in a matter of days. https://t.co/1OJM0fahfp — KVIA ABC-7 News (@abc7breaking) December 27, 2018