More Than a Couple Dozen MS-13 Pulled from One Caravan

At least 25 MS-13 gang members were deported from Mexico after they were found hiding within the caravan of 1,600 Central American migrants just across the U.S. border, immigration officials said Tuesday, Fox News reported.

When they arrived two weeks ago in Piedras Negras, Mexico, across from Eagle Pass, Texas, officials from the Instituto Nacional de Migración identified 10 Mara Salvatrucha, MS-13 gang members.

Then there were warehouse scuffles with police last week, and officials discovered and deported 15 additional MS-13 “agitators.”

In addition to the gang members, a total of 70 central American migrants have been deported to their home countries, while about 1,500 have been granted humanitarian visas to move freely within Mexico.

News of the deportations was first reported by Mexican state news agency Notimex.

But Democrats say there’s no crisis at the border.