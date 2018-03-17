More Than One Million Illegal Aliens Committed Identity Fraud in 2017

According to the IRS, there were more than one million illegal aliens committing identity fraud in 2017. The Democrat Party approves. Democrats talk about Trump’s White House being in chaos but they are the party of chaos. Everything they do creates chaos. They are lawless.

CNS News reports that The IRS documented more than 1.2 million cases of illegal aliens filing tax returns with illegitimate social security numbers in 2017.

“We identified 1,227,579 electronically filed tax returns, processed in FY 2017 through April 18, 2017, in which the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number on the return does not match the Social Security Number on the Form W-2,” the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration told CNSNews.com

“Note that a Social Security Number may have been used on Form W-2 for more than one of these returns.”

CNS News asked how many of these identity frauds were referred for criminal prosecution and TIGTA responded: “We do not have this information.”

They don’t know if they were referred for investigation? How convenient! Identity fraud is a felony and subject to fine or imprisonment or both. This includes using a false SSN to obtain employment. TIGTA comes across two types of identity fraud: “refund fraud” and the other involves “employment-related fraud.” In cases of refund fraud, the “identity thief” uses another person’s Social Security Number and personal identification information “to file a fraudulent tax return, reporting fictitious wages and withholdings and obtains a tax refund.” Cases of “employment identity theft identified by the Internal Revenue Service usually involve an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) filer who used the Social Security Number of another individual, i.e. victim, to gain employment,” TIGTA said in a report released in February. “Employment identity theft can cause a significant burden to innocent taxpayers, including the incorrect computation of taxes based on income that does not belong to them,” said the report. OBAMA’S IRS ALLOWED IDENTITY FRAUD In 2012, the IRS posted a notice on its website to tell tax preparers it will accept tax returns with an “ITIN/SSN mismatch.” The IRS’ online e-file system was previously designed to reject computer-filed tax returns that showed an ITIN/Social Security number discrepancy. That was changed to make it easier for undocumented workers to file tax returns. According to the agency notice, “The IRS has changed the programming to ensure that these returns will not be stopped.” The U.S. Treasury Department’s Inspector General for Tax Administration agreed. His agency released an audit showing undocumented workers received more than $4.2 billion annually in Additional Child Tax Credits at that time. They were allowed to also receive back monies for the time they collected illegally and didn’t file a return. The ITIN (individual taxpayer identification number), because of an IRS loophole, allows illegal immigrants to use that number to claim Additional Child Tax Credits and some are collecting for children living in foreign countries. IRS should send these returns to ICE and let them pick them up and send them home.