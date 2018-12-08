The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the November jobs report Friday and it’s good news despite the doomsday predictions out of the media.

In November, the economy added 150,000 jobs, which fell below expectations but the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7 percent.

The number of employed Americans “once again reached an all-time high of 156,795,000.” CNS News says it’s “the 13th record since Donald Trump became president.”

Unemployment amongst black Americans fell in November to 5.9 percent, tying a record low.

While the unemployment picture for black Americans is still higher than other demographic groups, it had never fallen below 7 percent since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the statistic in 1972, The Daily Caller reported.

The rate for Hispanics is 4.5 percent, while whites are at 3.4 percent, and Asians stand at 2.7 percent.

Wages also continued to rise in November. Hourly earnings for all employees on the private nonfarm payrolls rose by .06 cents to $27.35. Over the course of the year, that represents a 3.1 percent increase.

Manufacturing jobs increased by 27,000, and total government jobs declined by 6,000.

What is really shocking is CNN praised the report!