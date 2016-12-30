Mormon Tabernacle Choir Singer Quits in Fury Over Trump

Singing at the Trump Inaugural is completely voluntary

A female member of the prestigious Mormon Tabernacle Choir has publicly resigned in fury from the musical company even though participation at the inauguration on January 20 is completely voluntary. No one is telling her she has to sing for him.

Jan Chamberlin, who has been with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for five years, said she didn’t want to be part of the choir that she believes is “endorsing tyranny and fascism” by performing at the inauguration.

“I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with family and friends, and searched my soul. I simply cannot continue with the recent turn of events. I could never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect.”

She added: “Looking from the outside in, it will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and fascism by singing for this man.” She says that while she joined the choir to honor her father, a WWII veteran, she is quitting as “tyranny is now on our doorstep…I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him.”

Tyranny has come from the left for eight years

The irony of all this is the left is tyrannical and fascist. They are the ones who want to take our freedom away, tell us what to eat, what we can say and how we can say it, how we can defend ourselves, and how much of our own money we are allowed to keep. It is Obama who has ruled by fiat for eight years and ran roughshod over the Constitution.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir singer feels betrayed and said, “Tyranny is now on our doorstep; it has been sneaking its way into our lives through stealth. Now it will burst into our homes through storm.”

In conclusion, she wrote, “I only know I could never “throw roses to Hitler.” And I certainly could never sing for him.”

She has no sense of the hyperbole that encompassed her entire impassioned ramblings.

The mass delusion the left has been able to sell to half the nation is that the left is not the totalitarian wannabes they’ve proven to be. Yes, they will support killing a baby about to be born and they will let you do drugs, but you can’t touch the hair on a animal’s head or smoke a cigarette in public. They will decide what you will be allowed to do.

Her post has since been removed.

Heartless Harry Reid praised her

Heartless Harry Reid weighed in. The retiring Democratic Nevada Senator said Friday in a statement to The Salt Lake Tribune that he admires people like Jan Chamberlin who “reject tyranny and fascism and do what they can to stand up for what is right.”

Harry Reid is the one who admitted he didn’t care that he lied about Mitt Romney’s tax return. He concluded, “we won, didn’t we?” Reid is one unethical individual. The man dubbed heartless Harry for blocking a bill to give the terminally ill the right to try different treatment, is also the man who ran the Senate like a little Napoleon, using the nuclear option to force through his will.