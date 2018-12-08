Moron Cohen Turned Legal Matters Into Crimes, Media Convicts Trump

The media has convicted President Trump. They did it without due process or a trial or even charges being filed. They based their conviction on two memos released Friday. All of it is information we already knew.
On Friday afternoon, two major memos [links to them are included below] dropped.
The first concerned the Mueller investigation’s recommended sentencing for Cohen in light of Cohen’s repeated lies as well as his testimony to the Mueller investigation; the second concerned the Southern District of New York’s recommended sentencing for Cohen in light of his testimony regarding President Trump’s campaign and payoffs to women including Stormy Daniels.
Mueller did not allege that Trump broke the law. But, he is still focusing on the Moscow Tower project which could tie into the 20-minute Trump Tower meeting. The Moscow Tower project was canceled prior to the election.
There is no collusion at this point, after two years of intense investigation, but it’s not over.
THERE IS NO NEW INFORMATION
Before reading about the New York case, keep in mind that the information about Stormy and McDougal is not new information. There might be new information we haven’t seen but it’s not in the filings. Nothing has changed for the President so far, except the bad press coming out of this.
Honestly, Michael Cohen is a fool and a bad lawyer. He cut corners and unnecessarily broke the law doing normal legal things that good lawyers do every day in legal ways.
There is one difference in the filings
The difference with this Stormy-McDougal information from all that we have heard before is the New York prosecutors believe liar Cohen when he says Trump directed and coordinated the payments. There is a suggestion President Trump committed a crime or two but it doesn’t say that anywhere. It clearly states Cohen committed a lot of crimes.
The media is reporting that New York prosecutors say the President committed two felonies. The documents do not say that, but there is a strong suggestion they believe it based on Cohen’s testimony and any possible evidence he might have.
TRUMP IS INDIVIDUAL 1
ABC News reports The Justice Department says that President Donald Trump directed illegal payments made by Michael Cohen to two women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump years ago. They threatened to go public during his presidential campaign.
In a court filing, prosecutors said former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen “acted with the intent to influence the 2016 presidential election” and arranged the secret payments at the height of the 2016 campaign “in coordination with and at the direction of” individual 1 [Trump].
Specifically, prosecutors also write:
In the process, Cohen deceived the voting public by hiding alleged facts that he believed would have had a substantial effect on the election.
It is this type of harm that Congress sought to prevent when it imposed limits on individual contributions to candidates. To promote transparency and prevent wealthy individuals like Cohen from circumventing these limits, Congress prohibited individuals from making expenditures on behalf of and coordinated with candidates. Cohen clouded a process that Congress has painstakingly sought to keep transparent. The sentence imposed should reflect the seriousness of Cohen’s brazen violations of the election laws and attempt to counter the public cynicism that may arise when individuals like Cohen act as if the political process belongs to the rich and powerful.
The documents show the prosecutors believe Cohen and while they tied Trump to the crime, they do NOT yet accuse him of a crime at this point.