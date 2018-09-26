Mrs. Blasey Ford’s Prepared Statement Is Released

Mrs. Blasey Ford wrote in her prepared statement for Thursday’s hearing that she is “terrified”, but feels it is her “civic duty” to testify.

In her testimony, she wrote that when she was about 14 or 15 years of age, her group of friends intersected with Brett Kavanaugh’s friends for a short period of time. There were four boys at a party she attended in the summer of 1982, but she can’t remember the fourth boy’s name. [She appears to have settled on a year]

[The three boys mentioned deny it as does the female friend she named at another time. Mrs. Ford has also caused a lot of confusion about how many were at the party.]

In her statement, she related the story as reported, including the claim that she was afraid he’d “accidentally kill her”.

Mrs. Ford said “it drastically altered my life.”

Towards the end, she writes:

“I have been accused of acting out of partisan political motives. Those who say that do not know me. I am a fiercely independent person and I am no one’s pawn. My motivation in coming forward was to provide the facts about how Mr. Kavanaugh’s actions have damaged my life, so that you can take that into serious consideration as you make your decision about how to proceed.”

If that is the case, why did she hire one of the most radical lawyers in the nation? Debra Katz is a leader in the Resistance and very far left. Mrs. Ford has also hired Andrew McCabe’s lawyer, Mike Bromwich.

It is possible she is telling the truth and so is Brett Kavanaugh. It was 36 years ago. Memories are easily manipulated when they are repressed and brought back to consciousness.

At this point, she’s playing the victim card 36 years after the fact.

