Mrs. Ford Will Get an Award for an “Outstanding Contribution to Humanity”

Christine Blasey Ford, the college professor who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, with no memory of where or when the attack took place, has been nominated for a Distinguished Alumna award at her alma mater, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. The nomination was made by a far-left professor.

She should get an award for her contribution to damaging the ideal of the presumption of innocence.

In a letter obtained by The Hill, Jennifer Ho, a professor in the university’s Department of English and Comparative Literature, said Ford did “something that was extraordinary” earlier this year when “she told the truth about a sexual assault she experienced when she was fifteen years old at the hands of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.”

There is no evidence Mrs. Ford, dubbed “credible” Christine, told the truth.

Ford alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh while they were at a high school party in the 1980s. She didn’t even know the year. There were a number of inconsistencies in her testimony, yet she was declared “credible” by the media. Kavanaugh has strongly denied the allegations.

PLEASE CONSIDER SIGNING AND RE-TWEETING IF YOU ARE UNC AFFILIATED (alums/students/faculty/staff): Signatures supporting the nomination of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford for a Distinguished Alumna Award at UNC Chapel Hill https://t.co/1YOH9RXWWf #IBelieveSurvivors — Jennifer Ho (@DrJenHo) October 6, 2018

CREDIBLE CHRISTINE “INSPIRES”, KAVANAUGH DOES NOT DESERVE PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

The award will be given to Mrs. Ford for distinguishing herself and for the “inspiration” and “courage” she has shown.

According to the university’s page, the award is given to a “nominee who [has] made an outstanding contribution to humanity in any walk of life.”

Ho sent around a petition within her school and posted it to her Twitter page.

Ms. Ho’s Twitter page is racist and wholly unAmerican. Here’s an example of what she retweeted from another professor: Just a reminder: the system in what is currently known as the US isn’t “broken.” It was designed by male white supremacist slaveowners on stolen Indigenous land to protect their interests. It’s working as it was designed.

She’s a big fan of Angela Davis and continually posted in favor of the protests against Kavanaugh.

What this all means is professor Ho and her followers, many of whom are professors, also support destroying a man with no evidence, even if it’s only based on the faulty memory of a woman who says she was groped 36 years before.

It means the professor does not believe in the presumption of innocence or due process before destroying a man.