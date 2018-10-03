Mrs. Ford’s Polygraph Friend Is FBI & Tied to Very Shady People

Credible Christine Blasey Ford’s polygraph friend came out to defend her in a statement, claiming Blasey Ford did not help her prepare for a potential polygraph test. That contradicts recent information.

Credible Christine’s ex-boyfriend wrote a letter under sworn testimony stating unequivocally that she helped her “life-long best friend” prepare for a polygraph test before she was interviewed for government jobs at the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office.

Mrs. Ford was the first woman to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault 36 years ago. She presented no evidence and couldn’t remember even basic facts surrounding the event. Under oath, she said she never helped anyone prepare for a polygraph and she told a number of other obvious untruths.

MCLEAN DENIES — SHE BETTER

The friend the boyfriend referred to, Monica McLean, who signed a letter in support of Ford, denies it, but she almost has to. It makes her look terrible. She’s compromised, but more on that deeper into the article.

On Wednesday, McClean put out a brief statement denying the claim. We need her sworn declaration as well.

“I have NEVER had Christine Blasey Ford, or anybody else, prepare me, or provide any other type of assistance whatsoever in connection with any polygraph exam I have taken at anytime,” McClean said.

Dr. Ford’s ex-boyfriend from the 90’s told Senate Judiciary Cmte he saw Ford help a friend “prepare for a potential polygraph exam” for a job intvu, smthng Ford denied in testimony, tho she wasn’t asked ab this specifically. That friend, Monica McLean, has issued a statement: pic.twitter.com/Y7GMHD761a — amna (@IAmAmnaNawaz) October 3, 2018

WRONG. Monica Mclean, retired FBI SSA and friend of Ford, gave @ABC this statement: “I have NEVER had Christine Blasey Ford, or anybody else, prepare me, or provide any other type of assistance whatsoever in connection with any polygraph exam I have taken at anytime.” https://t.co/MmbbTPw667 — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) October 3, 2018

Okay but why would the ex make it up?

MONICA MCLEAN IS FBI & WAS IN REHOBETH WHEN FORD WROTE THE LETTER IN REHOBETH

Monica McLean is an FBI special agent. She retired in 2016 from the Southern District of New York. Her PIO partner in New York, Jim Margolin, is still currently employed there; and coincidentally attached to the case against President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, as Conservative Treehouse (CT) found in their extensive research.

CT also found that at the same time Ford wrote the letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, she was in Rehoboth, DE where her lifelong friend McLean was living and working as an FBI agent. Did McLean help her scrub her Internet history, write the letter, execute the plan?

In her testimony, she swore she was in Rehoboth Beach on July 30th when she wrote the letter. She did also say no one helped her write it, but she was hesitant and confused by the question it seemed.

The appearance of FBI insider and Deputy FBI Director to Andrew McCabe, Michael Bromwich begins to make more sense, as CT explains.

McLean still works in D.C. as a consultant, according to Heavy.

The screams for FBI intervention also make sense and cast shade on the report to come out.

Here’s another problem to solve. Is this McLean with porny lawyer Avenatti?

Now look at the photos. One of Monica McLean is with Michael Avenatti. Avenatti has some ties to the Southern District of New York. We don’t know where Conservative Treehouse found these photos.

HER FRIEND IS A SHADOWY & SEEMINGLY DERANGED PHD

This next report comes from Heavy:

McLean’s name is featured on some shadowy websites run by a man named Geral Sosbee. Sosbee says that he is a former FBI agent who started working for the agency in the late 1970s. He claims that he was later investigated by the FBI and the CIA; his sites also make dark and incoherent references to “death squads”. He says that McLean helped the FBI to cover up the alleged investigation against him.

You can read some of his claims — as well as a declaration which he says was made by Monica McLean — here. The declaration is dated June 2000. It’s difficult to know the truth of this matter, since it seems that only Sosbee has written about the case.

WHAT CANDACE OWENS SAID

Also- How stunningly convenient that Christine Ford has direct ties to the FBI. The same FBI, which has staged a WITCH HUNT against our President?! This is an implausible level of corruption. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 3, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump needs to call for a thorough investigation into LIAR Christine Ford’s text messages, email chains, & phone logs. All should be made public. This reeks to hell of another inside job against the President, and incidentally, against the American people. #MAGA — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 3, 2018

Right. Because what are the chances that Christine’s ex boyfriend just happened to know that Monica McClean— whose name had NEVER been mentioned prior— had to submit to polygraph tests for FBI screenings? LOL— Christine Blasey Ford is a LIAR. She got CAUGHT. https://t.co/0HHOP9Evlx — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 3, 2018

RELATED STORY