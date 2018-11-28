MS-13 Gang Member Came with the Caravan for Asylum

CBP reports that Border Patrol agents assigned to El Centro Sector arrested an MS-13 gang member Saturday evening. He came with a caravan.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:09 p.m., when agents encountered a man just east of the Calexico Port of Entry suspected of being in the United States illegally.

After a short interview, the man told agents he is a Honduran citizen and active gang member with the notorious Mara Salvatrucha 13 (MS-13) international crime organization.

The man also told agents he traveled to the United States border with a large group of people from Central America intending on filing for asylum in the United States — a caravan.

The 29-year-old Honduran Jose Villalobos-Jobel, a citizen of Honduras confirmed more than once that he is a gang member and intent on entering the United States illegally.

You will be happy to know a new caravan is forming in El Salvador — gangland. More Democrat voters for the USA so we can become a one-party country.

Currently, officials say the total number of migrants in Tijuana alone break down this way: 6,062 total, comprising of 3,877 men, 1,127 women and 1,058 children. Another 2,000 are in Mexicali. About 15,000 crash the border somewhere each week, dwarfing these caravans.

Notice they have $1000 iPhones.

VIDEO: As a group of migrants prepare to form a new caravan to set out from El Salvador in the hope of reaching the United States, eager participants exchange messages over social media pic.twitter.com/JDS7L1TmvY — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 27, 2018

But, this can’t be. They’re all wonderful people as the Democrats say.

Listen to Laura Ingraham review some of the costs. It is unsustainable.