MS-13 Killing on the #7 [Caught on Video]

Welcome back to the bad old days!
The MS-13 gang member who killed a man on the #7 subway train in New York is in custody. The Mayor’s office is preventing ICE from confirming the killer’s immigration status. It’s still not known whose gun they were wrestling over.
This is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district.
As Newsmax reporter John Cardillo said, “I guess the muzzle flash of this MS-13 gangster’s gun as he blew the brains out of a rival 18th St. gang banger was the ‘spark of divinity’
@SpeakerPelosi was talking about.”
***Graphic Video*** of shooting on @NYCTSubway platform 90 st. station 7 train. @ChasingNews @DanielleFurfaro @ABC7NYNewsDesk @PeiSzeCheng4NY @NBCNews @News12BK pic.twitter.com/7luJLXTGTW
— Progressive Action (@progressiveact) February 3, 2019
But they’re not animals?
Her beloved children sometimes misbehaves, no matter to her, keep the doors open, more welfare will make them docile like the black minorities already hooked on the goodies on the liberal plantation.
I missed the “graphic” part.
The stoopid NY agencies are protecting a murdering thug. Yes they’re breaking federal law.