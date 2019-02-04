MS-13 Killing on the #7 [Caught on Video]

Welcome back to the bad old days!

The MS-13 gang member who killed a man on the #7 subway train in New York is in custody. The Mayor’s office is preventing ICE from confirming the killer’s immigration status. It’s still not known whose gun they were wrestling over.

This is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district.

As Newsmax reporter John Cardillo said, “I guess the muzzle flash of this MS-13 gangster’s gun as he blew the brains out of a rival 18th St. gang banger was the ‘spark of divinity’ @ SpeakerPelosi was talking about.”

But they’re not animals?