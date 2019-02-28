MS-13 Plan to KILL Suffolk Police at Their Homes on LI for Street Creds

Much of Long Island, New York has always been a peaceful suburban escape from the crime, traffic, and over-crowding of New York City. Taxes are high, but it has been worth the trade-off.

Unfortunately, we now have violent gangs of illegal aliens terrorizing towns with immigrant populations and they are branching out into other villages and towns to commit crimes.

TO KILL A COP

MS-13 is one of those gangs and it is extremely violent. They are now targeting our police officers at their homes to gain street creds.

Thank open borders policies and thank a Democrat, especially Barack Obama who flew them on to the Island. I live here, and I know it’s true and not exaggerated.

NYPD 105th Precinct officials issued a word of caution to officers residing in Brentwood, Central Islip and Patchogue about the “threats” as the gang members were apparently caught surveying officers’ homes, the New York Post reported Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

“Intel has been obtained that members of MS13 are looking to ‘hit’ NYPD police officers, specifically in the Brentwood/Central Islip area, as well as possibly Patchogue in order to gain street credibility,” the document reportedly said. “These members are conducting reconnaissance of [member of service] private residences.”

Watch:

READ MORE ON THE LINK