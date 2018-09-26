Ms. Blasey Ford Has Not Turned Over the Polygraph or Therapist Notes

Beth Wilkinson, the attorney for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, told CBS “This Morning” Wednesday that Christine Blasey Ford has not provided the Senate Judiciary Committee with results from her polygraph test, or her therapist’s notes.

CBS’ Norah O’Donnell asked Wilkinson about a USA Today report that Christine Blasey Ford has offered four people who corroborate her accusations at a party 30 years ago.

She asked if the evidence is mounting against her client.

“No, I wouldn’t say that, Norah. As you know, those are statements that were made relatively recently, and sadly this is an allegation from almost 36 years ago,” Wilkinson said.

MS. BLASEY DID NOT TURN OVER THE POLYGRAPH OR THE THERAPIST NOTES

“But the first time these allegations came to light, as far as we know from reading the reports in the media, Dr. Ford told her therapist and told her husband. They announced that there were notes, and there was a lie detector test, but as I understand it, they did not turn any of those over to the Senate committee even though they were requested,” Wilkinson said. “So, the information that would have shown what she said at the very first time when she revealed these allegations have not been turned over to the Senate.”

“You’re saying that that lie detector test that they’ve referenced has not, the results of that has not been shared with you or the Senate Committee?” O’Donnell followed up.

“As far as I know, last night when the information was sent in we all received a request from the Senate to provide any information. And we did not receive, from the documents that they sent in, any information, or the results of the lie detector test that had been mentioned in the Washington Post, and we didn’t receive the notes from the therapist that had also been referenced in the Washington Post,” Wilkinson said.

“And of course, that’s very important because apparently in those notes there’s a differing story about how many people were present at the party. There’s no mention of Judge Kavanaugh, and so off of this information would be very important to determine whether there’s any corroboration of this allegation,” Wilkinson answered.

Senator Grassley tweeted two hours ago.

On behalf of Judic Cmte Rs a staff counsel w expertise prosecuting sex crimes will question Dr. Ford &Judge Kavanaugh. Why? to DE-POLITICIZE the hrg What we dont want is repeat of Dem grandstanding at Kavanaugh hrg This hrg deserves a serious approach, I hope my colleagues agree — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 26, 2018