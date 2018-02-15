MSM Bombarded Trapped Student Asking to Use His Tweets

As a killer ran loose in Marjory Stoneham Douglas High School, students trapped inside the school were sending images, video and live tweets. The death toll reached 17 and 15 or 16 others lay wounded. As the rampage continued, the MSM bombarded one of the trapped students with requests to use his pictures.

The information about the killing spree came primarily from the students themselves. One student named Aidan drew a lot of attention. Reporters then asked this trapped student if they could use his tweets. That prompted a sports reporter to comment on the “weird world we live in where kids trapped in an active shooter situation are bombarded with tweets from news media asking for permission to use their pictures.”

Is it weird or did they cross the line? It is appropriate for police to do, but media? The media today promotes a “weird’ culture.

The usual fake tweets abounded, including the usual one about Sam Hyde being the killer. He pops up whenever there is a mass shooting.

A SICK SOCIETY

Our society is sick and, while the media and politicians are demanding more gun control, they refuse to focus on the core problem. The killer, Nikolas Cruz, was investigating the making of bombs and, if he didn’t’ have a gun, he would have planted bombs. That’s not to say he should have been allowed to have guns.

People are rightfully concerned about the number of these killings, but there is never an attempt get to the root of the problem.

He gave off many warnings but there is inadequate help for someone as disturbed as he is. His mother was reduced to calling police into her home to read him the riot act when what he needed was serious psychiatric care. He needed to be institutionalized. There is no place for a person like him until it’s too late.

That is what is most alarming in the aftermath.