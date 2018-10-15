Trump & Saudis Take Action After Death of Jamal Khashoggi

Allegedly, the Saudis are about to admit the Muslim Brotherhood Islamist Jamal Khashoggi died during an interrogation. According to CNN and other ‘news’ outlets, a report is being prepared to explain what happened.

A source told CNN that the report will say the operation was carried out without clearance and those involved will be held responsible.

One source said the report is being concocted, I mean prepared, and things could change — it’s under construction.

ROGUE ASSASSINS DID IT

The President said today that Jamal might have been killed by “rogue” assassins. The King is offering a “flat denial” that the Crown Prince was involved.

President Trump is sending secretary of state Mike Pompeo to meet with the king and attempt to get to the bottom of it.

Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened “to our Saudi Arabian citizen.” He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answer. I am immediately sending our Secretary of State to meet with King! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2018

The Saudis invited the Turks in to investigate, but that was after the cleaning crew went through the consulate.

Cleaning crew was brought in to #SaudiArabia consulate in Istanbul before Riyadh reportedly agreed to #Turkey‘s demand for a search of the premise where journo #Khashoggi was las seen entering. pic.twitter.com/xTMGIB8Vfs — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) October 15, 2018

We don’t trust Turkey, Saudi Arabia, or even the USA, and we especially don’t trust the media –almost none of them.

Jamal Khashoggi died an unfortunate death and we are very sorry about that. We wouldn’t wish it on anyone, including him. It is important to note, however, that he is a Muslim Brotherhood activist and friend of the late bin Laden.

The Washington Post keeps passing him off as one of their journalists but, in truth, his role was writing propaganda articles here-and-there. The articles were sympathetic to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorists and anti-Saudi Crown Prince and anti-Trump.

Frontpage Magazine has a nice summary of who Jamal was, and, like we said we are sorry for him. But, it doesn’t change the facts.

Jamal was friends with bin Laden in high school and has written that they hoped to establish an Islamic State.

He maintained his friendship with bin Laden when he went to Afghanistan to report on the fighting. The reason he went was a major terror financier Adel Batterjee encouraged him to go.

ALL HIS FRIENDS ARE AWFUL

After that, he went to work as a media adviser for former Saudi intel boss, Prince Turki bin Faisal, alleged to have links to Al Qaeda. He was also friends with the alleged 20th 9/11 hijacker, Zacarias Moussaoui.

When the other 19 hijackers perpetrated the attacks of September 11, Khashoggi wrote that the Saudis would not “give in” to American “demands” for “unconditional condemnation” and “total cooperation”.

“Saudis tend to link the ugliness of what happened in New York and Washington with what has happened and continues to happen in Palestine. It is time that the United States comes to understand the effect of its foreign policy and the consequences of that policy,” he declared.

“A Muslim cannot be happy with the suffering of others. Even if this suffering is that of Americans who neglected the suffering of Palestinians for half a century.”

His final project was DAWN, Democracy for the Arab World Now, which was aimed at aiding Islamists. He called it democracy but his definition was people would vote in Islam.

The media is fighting for him and they want revenge against the Saudis, as if we don’t have enough enemies.

The President prefers to not interfere in the evil doings of other nations.

The MSM, on the other hand, likes to support the bad guys. They are selling this as a case of an innocent journalist murdered by savages. Since the MSM constantly attacks Trump as someone oppressing journalists, the situation is tricky.

Interesting how this is becoming another controversy right before the election.