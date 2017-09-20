MSM Hates Trump’s Speech, Here’s Why

MSM considers President Trump’s speech to the U.N. on Tuesday “offensive” and a “joke”. There is a very good reason for that.

Facebook won’t even boost our article summarizing the President’s speech and the title of our article makes it clear why: President Blasts Socialism…The problem the media has with the speech is President Trump is the Not-Obama in every way. Most importantly, he called out socialism and highlighted the importance of sovereignty for all nation-states. Trump is dangerous to the movement left.

The best part of the President’s speech or at least our favorite was this:

“The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented. From the Soviet Union to Cuba to Venezuela, wherever true socialism or communism has been adopted, it has delivered anguish and devastation and failure. Those who preach the tenets of these discredited ideologies only contribute to the continued suffering of the people who live under these cruel systems.”

This has never dared been said by a U.S. president in the hall of dictators, socialists and fascists. The media is outraged by it and by his “lack of diplomacy”.

The Independent thinks the socialism line was a “joke”. The Independent, a left-wing London paper, called the socialism line “a joke” gone bad, saying that Trump was waiting for a laugh after the line. Trump did pause, but it was for the applause he thought would come when speaking the truth about the most violent ideology of the last century, whose proponents have killed more people than any other ideology.

The editorial board of the Los Angeles Times called the speech, which many conservatives think was the best of his career, “ needlessly offensive.”

The media has exposed themselves over and over but will people refuse to see or has statism become so mainstream that it is now acceptable?

Trump is unabashedly American while Obama has always clung to Indonesia and Marxism. The President values national sovereignty, expresses pride in the United States and its Constitution, without qualification or apology.

Read this passage:

“In America, we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to watch. This week gives our country a special reason to take pride in that example. We are celebrating the 230th anniversary of our beloved Constitution — the oldest constitution still in use in the world today.

This timeless document has been the foundation of peace, prosperity, and freedom for the Americans and for countless millions around the globe whose own countries have found inspiration in its respect for human nature, human dignity, and the rule of law.

The greatest in the United States Constitution is its first three beautiful words. They are: ‘We the people.’

Generations of Americans have sacrificed to maintain the promise of those words, the promise of our country, and of our great history. In America, the people govern, the people rule, and the people are sovereign. I was elected not to take power, but to give power to the American people, where it belongs.

One of the greatest American patriots, John Adams, wrote that the American Revolution was “effected before the war commenced. The Revolution was in the minds and hearts of the people.”

That was the moment when America awoke, when we looked around and understood that we were a nation. We realized who we were, what we valued, and what we would give our lives to defend. From its very first moments, the American story is the story of what is possible when people take ownership of their future.

The United States of America has been among the greatest forces for good in the history of the world, and the greatest defenders of sovereignty, security, and prosperity for all.”

God bless America!