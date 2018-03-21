MSM Ignores Man Who Shoots, Stabs Family Yelling Allah Akbar

Police in Riverview, Florida, arrested a member of the hate group, The Nation of Islam, after he attacked his partner, stabbed his two children, and set their house on fire, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Neighborhood witnesses saw Ronnie Oneal shoot his 33-year old girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, out on the woman’s front lawn.

As deputies arrived, Oneal, 29, had also fatally stabbed the couple’s daughter, seriously injured their 8-year-old son and set their home on fire, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A female caller pleaded for help, saying she had been shot, and a male is overheard in the background yelling, “Allah Akbar,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After he was arrested, Oneal was placed in the back of a deputy’s vehicle and began repeating, “Allah Akbar,” deputies said. The Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar” means “God is greatest.”

