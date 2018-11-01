MSM Ignores Soros Ties to ‘Jewish Leaders’ Saying Trump’s Not Welcome

The Washington Post strongly suggested the President was very wrong for visiting Pittsburgh after “ignoring” a plea from the Pittsburgh mayor [a leftist Democrat] and an open letter signed by “35,000 people”. They forgot to mention Soros is involved.

The open letter, which was published and shared on Sunday, was written by 11 members of the Pittsburgh affiliate of Bend the Arc, a national organization for progressive Jews [PAC] focused on social justice. This followed the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. The shooting at Tree of Life synagogue also left several people injured, including law enforcement.

The group called the President a white nationalist and claimed he has targeted Jews, Muslims, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities. The letter also accused him of inciting acts of terror.

THE BEND OF ARC LEFTISTS ARE AN ALEX SOROS PAC

What The Washington Post failed to note is Bend of the Arc is a group supported by Alexander Soros, George’s rich, Marxist son. The groups were instrumental in pushing Barack Obama in 2012.

Alexander, having sat on his father’s Open Society board, learned how to fund and push causes that support their Marxist views.

According to its website, Bend of the Arc’s purpose is to “build the power and passion of the progressive Jewish movement in American by bringing together Jews from across the country to advocate and organize for a more just and equal society. We are the only national Jewish organization that is focused solely on promoting these [communist] values herein the U.S.”

The fake Jewish leaders who said Trump should stay away from Pittsburgh are an Alexander Soros PAC. They are a radical, fringe group of far-left people.

Soros, in general, is a major funder in groups that promote open borders, tyrannical judges, and lax prosecutors. He is a major supporter of candidates who are the furthest left in each state, including red states. He is also a major funder of the Coalition for an International Criminal Court to further undermine U.S. sovereignty.

PLEASANT SURPRISE

On the good news front, Rabbi Myers who did welcome the President, only to receive hate mail for it, said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the President.

“The president was very warm, very consoling,” Jeffrey Myers said, recalling the conversation he had with Trump and the president’s family during a visit on Tuesday.

“He put his hand on my shoulder and the first question he asked me was, ‘rabbi, tell me how are you doing?’”

“And I must say, throughout the time we spent together, I was pleasantly surprised by a warm and personal side to the president that I don’t think America has ever seen,” he said.

