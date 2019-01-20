MSM Is Lying About the Boys in MAGA Hats Mocking a Native-American

Nathan Phillips, an Omaha elder, Vietnam Veteran, and former director of the Native Youth Alliance, walked up to a youth in a MAGA hat and banged his drum in the kid’s face. The boy stood smirking, without flinching.

These boys, who had attended the March for Life, went to this leftist march to see what was going on. They didn’t know Mr. Phillips was a veteran nor did they hit him or insult him.

CBS News radio reported this morning that the white students invaded the space of Nathan Phillips, but the video clearly shows he invaded the kids’ space. The media has weaponized reporting.

We don’t hear about the hundreds of thousands who went to the March for Life, but we do hear endless reportage about the leftists who showed up in far smaller numbers. Then we get whitewashed, filtered, and weaponized stories aimed at kids, religious people, whites, conservatives, and anyone who disagrees with them.

THE VIDEO

This is elder Nathan Phillips, an Omaha elder who is also a Vietnam Veteran and former director of the Native Youth Alliance. He is a keeper of a sacred pipe and holds an annual ceremony honoring Native American veterans in the Arlington National Cemetery.

Red Raccoon says the kids are bullies raised to hate and disrespect.

The kids are every bully you remember in high school. Raised by parents who teach hate and disrespect. — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 19, 2019

IT WAS A SET UP & MR. PHILLIPS LIED ON CNN

Nathan’s people told the boys they should go back to Europe and that this is their land! That is why the boys responded by smiling and laughing.

The indigenous separatists with Mr. Phillips set the kids up.

While Mr. Phillips deserves our respect for his service and for who he is, he is a leftist who put himself out there. The left on social media and elsewhere has ripped into the boy and want him expelled from school. They are harassing the Kentucky school he attends and the administrators.

Nathan Phillips falsely claimed he was harassed by kids in MAGA hats. He is a radical separatist who flew the U.S. Flag upside down at a Dakota Pipeline protest.

Mr. Phillips appears to have lied on CNN. He said, “This young fella put himself in front of me and would not move.” The video shows Mr. Phillips going up to the boy while banging and chanting in his face. Phillips claimed he was in fear of being “ripped apart” and he was in a “dangerous situation.”

THE BOY’S MOTHER RESPONDS

According to Heavy, the mother of the student who was face-to-face with Mr. Phillips sent an email claiming the story was “fake news”.

“Shame on you! Were you there? Did you hear the names the people where calling these boys? It was shameful. Did you witness the black Muslims yelling profanities and video taping trying to get something to futher (sic) your narrative of hatred?? Did you know that this “man” came up to this one boy and drummed in his face? Shame on you. Only reporting what you want. More fake news.”

The reporter thanked her for the correspondence and explained that it would be reported on as part of the story, she demanded the emails be deleted.

“Delete my email. I want nothing to do with helping perpetuating (sic) your hate. I do not want to be a part of your story. You are ruining a boys life for fake news. Hate spreads like wildfire. I pray for you.”

Heavy mocked the mother and couldn’t care less about investigating. They simply took the side of the elderly man.

Next is Terrence K. Williams take — for which he is receiving “an incredible amount of death threats”:

Where was the outrage when these liberal teenagers bullied & hit an elderly man? He walked up to the MAGA kids &

atleast they didn’t hit like the LIB kids DOUBLE STANDARDS! #CovingtonCatholicHighSchool #NathanPhillips #OmahaNation #IndigenousPeoplesMarch #MAGA #DACA pic.twitter.com/afUvRwCoY1 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 20, 2019

