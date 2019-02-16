MSM Political Reporters Go Shopping with BFF Kamala Harris

CNN political reporter Maeve Reston went shopping with Kamala Harris. These networks are very corrupt. Caitlin Huey-Burns, a CBS political reporter went on the trip along with NBC political reporter Ali Vitali. These three idiots talked Harris, a far-left loon, into trying on and buying an ugly jacket. We know that from their tweets.

The media is far-left and they are the enemy of the people, don’t kid yourself.

When the campaign trail takes you to a boutique, and @MaeveReston spots a great sequined jacket for @KamalaHarris to try on. #campaignfashionreport pic.twitter.com/38bYJKqjRI — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 16, 2019

.@KamalaHarris trying this amazing rainbow coat (to me this screams Mardi Gras coat!), inspired by an inquiry from @MaeveReston of #campaignfashionreport fame. pic.twitter.com/iAvcYN9l5i — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 16, 2019

Update: she bought the jacket ⭐️ 🌈 — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 16, 2019

We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket … She snapped it up. @alivitali perfectly named it as “the Mardi Gras Jacket” #2020 #SouthCarolina #CampaignFashionReport pic.twitter.com/2G0NFRkKL6 — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) February 16, 2019