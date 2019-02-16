MSM Political Reporters Go Shopping with BFF Kamala Harris

CNN political reporter Maeve Reston went shopping with Kamala Harris. These networks are very corrupt. Caitlin Huey-Burns, a CBS political reporter went on the trip along with NBC political reporter Ali Vitali. These three idiots talked Harris, a far-left loon, into trying on and buying an ugly jacket. We know that from their tweets.

The media is far-left and they are the enemy of the people, don’t kid yourself.

