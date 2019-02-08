MSM/Social Media Are Trying to Destroy Candace Owens Today

Journalists, starting with BuzzFeed, are attempting to paint Candace Owens as a Hitler supporter or apologist by taking comments she made in the U.K. out of context. These lunatics in the media are so over the line.

They are calling her a deranged Hitler supporter. The social media mob is out to get her.

BuzzFeed, a truly despicable ‘news’ outlet, took a few paragraphs out of context from an unearthed youtube speech she made at a Turning Point event in the U.K. They quoted her one poorly worded line: “He was a national socialist, but if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine.

They took it out of context to denigrate her publicly without even running it by her. Ms. Owens was trying to explain that nationalism and national socialism are two different things. During the speech, she condemned Hitler.

BuzzFeed wanted some clickbait for Trump haters, and she is a Trump supporter.

Who in the world would think she would ever defend the monster, Adolf Hitler?

MS. OWENS EXPLAINS HER COMMENTS

Was Hitler a nationalist? (And Leftist journalists are still insane). https://t.co/ulxZXCWquh — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 8, 2019

SUPPORTERS ARE POSTING

BuzzFeed: A bunch of privileged white journalists trying to smear a black woman – Candace Owens – as a racist. Truly pathetic. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 8, 2019

Candace Owens would never endorse Hitler. Her words are intentionally being taken out of context. This disgusting smear attempt against her is indicative of the left’s gross hypocrisy. She’s trending worldwide while a U.S. Governor pictured in black-face or a klan hood is not. — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) February 8, 2019

Candace Owens condemned Hitler and the media claims she did the complete opposite This is the world we live in now — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 8, 2019

It’s sad that what the media is doing to Candace Owens today isn’t unusual It’s what they do every day Take a clip out of context, lie about it, affix a label to someone, and repeat forever This is who they are — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 8, 2019

I don’t know Candace Owens. Never spoken to her in my life, but people are destroying her for that video as some kind of Nazi sympathizer and that’s not what she said. It was a clumsy sentence I’m sure she’s like back, but you’re just looking for a real to crap on her. — Doctor Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 8, 2019