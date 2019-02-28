MSNBC Goes Whole Hog for Rashida! Portrays Lynne Patton as a Slave

On Wednesday, during the clownish Cohen hearing, Rashida Tlaib tried to make Rep. Mark Meadows into a racist for bringing into the hearing room a black HUD official, Lynne Patton. She attended to stand up for the President as Michael Cohen tried to portray the President as a racist. The left is angry about it because it was effective with most normal people.

Tlaib called Ms. Patton a prop. An MSNBC panelist said she looked like she was on the “auction block.”

All of this is to prevent people on the right from providing a defense against charges of racism.

Elijah Cummings called for an apology from Tlaib who pretended she didn’t mean to insinuate Meadows was a racist [although she called him one]. Cummings is a friend of Meadows, who has black family members.

Today, the dishonest Tlaib said she meant no disrespect. on CNN’s “New Day.” She just wants conversations about race to be “thoughtful and constructive,” and not done in a way “that’s very dramatic.”

She’s a liar. What she really didn’t like was Rep. Meadows negating the company line that Trump is a racist. These Democrats are trying to silence anyone who opposes them.

MSNBC PANELIST SAYS IT LOOKED LIKE SHE WAS ON THE “AUCTION BLOCK”

An MSNBC panelist named Sophia Nelson, a so-called political analyst said Lynne Patton looked like she was on an “auction block.”

She said, “To bring a black woman out, shame on Lynn first of all for agreeing to do it, but to bring a black woman out and to have her stand there like she was on the auction block, thank you.

Nelson wants to be certain that everyone sees Trump as a racist. These people are also covering for the hard-left operative, Rashida.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski then said Tlaib should not have apologized.

Nelson agreed and even mocked Rep. Meadows’ very real emotion at being called a racist by the Socialist Tlaib. The race baiting Nelson said he “cried and then he forced an apology out of Rashida Tlaib. The whole thing felt extremely dysfunctional.”

The ‘analyst’ claimed Tlaib said nothing wrong by calling an innocent man a racist to further a deceitful agenda.

Watch:

LYNNE PATTON ADDRESSED THESE RACE BAITERS

Lynne Patton was on Fox News this morning and we will leave it to you to decide who makes more sense.

She said she wasn’t there “to represent an entire race of people” and added that Trump doesn’t see race or religion, he looks at success and failure. Ms. Patton also went through his successes on behalf of African-Americans.

Watch: