MSNBC Goes Whole Hog for Rashida! Portrays Lynne Patton as a Slave

On Wednesday, during the clownish Cohen hearing, Rashida Tlaib tried to make Rep. Mark Meadows into a racist for bringing into the hearing room a black HUD official, Lynne Patton. She attended to stand up for the President as Michael Cohen tried to portray the President as a racist. The left is angry about it because it was effective with most normal people.
Tlaib called Ms. Patton a prop. An MSNBC panelist said she looked like she was on the “auction block.”
All of this is to prevent people on the right from providing a defense against charges of racism.
Elijah Cummings called for an apology from Tlaib who pretended she didn’t mean to insinuate Meadows was a racist [although she called him one]. Cummings is a friend of Meadows, who has black family members.
Today, the dishonest Tlaib said she meant no disrespect. on CNN’s “New Day.” She just wants conversations about race to be “thoughtful and constructive,” and not done in a way “that’s very dramatic.”
She’s a liar. What she really didn’t like was Rep. Meadows negating the company line that Trump is a racist. These Democrats are trying to silence anyone who opposes them.
MSNBC PANELIST SAYS IT LOOKED LIKE SHE WAS ON THE “AUCTION BLOCK”
An MSNBC panelist named Sophia Nelson, a so-called political analyst said Lynne Patton looked like she was on an “auction block.”
She said, “To bring a black woman out, shame on Lynn first of all for agreeing to do it, but to bring a black woman out and to have her stand there like she was on the auction block, thank you.
Nelson wants to be certain that everyone sees Trump as a racist. These people are also covering for the hard-left operative, Rashida.
Co-host Mika Brzezinski then said Tlaib should not have apologized.
Nelson agreed and even mocked Rep. Meadows’ very real emotion at being called a racist by the Socialist Tlaib. The race baiting Nelson said he “cried and then he forced an apology out of Rashida Tlaib. The whole thing felt extremely dysfunctional.”
The ‘analyst’ claimed Tlaib said nothing wrong by calling an innocent man a racist to further a deceitful agenda.
Watch:
LYNNE PATTON ADDRESSED THESE RACE BAITERS
Lynne Patton was on Fox News this morning and we will leave it to you to decide who makes more sense.
She said she wasn’t there “to represent an entire race of people” and added that Trump doesn’t see race or religion, he looks at success and failure. Ms. Patton also went through his successes on behalf of African-Americans.
Watch:
Yup. It’s racist to defend yourself against accusations of racism.
Nothing changes. The party of slavery and racism and the KKK is still the Democrat party. Sad to see that blind racial hatred is alive and well within these people.
It is now official, our government and sadly, a majority of members of Congress have turned into the “Greatest Show On Earth” ! Almost everything they do in the halls of Congress, the interviews they give to media, and of course let us not forget the “tweets”is choreographed. It is indeed a show filled with animals, some are even fierce man eating animals some are even animals that eat their own young, there are many “side shows” for the public’s pleasure, there all kinds of “games” that promise a great win, games that are rigged to NOT produce the prize but instead make one empty their pockets trying to get the prize. In the “believe it or not” sideshows there are strange anomalies that appear to be both human and something else, and of course all the great circuses have three rings so that there is plenty going on at all times for the crowds….if one focuses on one ring with your attentions, you will miss that which is happening in the other two. Yes, my fellow citizens, our government is indeed The Most Corrupt Show on Earth, and it is orchestrated to the max to keep us citizens “entertained, amazed, scared and distracted”. We the people are being sucked in to the “show” that has no shortages of delusions, illusions, unreality, a dangerous show founded in untruths , ideologies, and mind control and which the sole purpose is to make lots of money to line their pockets with.