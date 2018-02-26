MSNBC Guest Says It’s a “High Crime and Misdemeanor” to Criticize the FBI

Radio host, part-time actor, Mark Lamarr Thompson, in a guest appearance Monday on MSNBC’s “Live with Stephanie Ruhle”, began his blathering with a hopeful message of a Trump impeachment. He went from that to stating his belief that the President is seditious for “attacking the FBI”.

Thompson said. “And the other thing, just to draw together, this whole thing with the NRA — the NRA and Trump are attacking local law enforcement. The White House is attacking the FBI. We’ve never seen anything like this coming from Republicans.”

He added, “As I’ve said on your show before, to me that’s seditious, which in and of itself is a high crime and misdemeanor. If I were Mueller, I would go and pick him up today.”

This guy’s a dope. The President isn’t attacking the FBI, he’s attacking the corrupt lawyers at the top. The left has lost their minds.