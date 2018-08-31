MSNBC Has the Oddest Reason for Saying Trump Voters Are Selfish

During an interview with Socialist Trump hater Tom Steyer, the MSNBC hosts trashed the people who support tax cuts, increased wages, the Second Amendment, and pro-life causes, accusing them of selfishness.

If you are a Trump supporter, you must believe that Trump is absolutely horrible and to vote for him simply for causes you believe in, makes you selfish. At least that is what MSNBC believes.

Meanwhile, Democrats are promising freebies for their favorite identity groups, including illegal aliens, to be paid for by stealing other peoples’ money. Aren’t they and their followers the truly selfish ones?

On Thursday, MSNBC hosts said people who approve of President Trump are the same people who vote based on “what’s going to give me more money in my pockets”.

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle also said “a lot of people vote pretty selfishly” when it comes to supporting Trump.

“While we could find or do find the president’s constant lying or lawlessness or reprehensible behavior morally unacceptable, a lot of people vote pretty selfishly, and they say, ‘What’s going to give me more money in my pockets?’ ” Ruhle said in opening a segment with billionaire Tom Steyer.

“Or what’s going to make abortion illegal, or what’s going to make sure that my Second Amendment rights stay the same, and clearly, that adds up to enough people that the president still has [the support of] something akin to 40 percent of the electorate in polls,” added co-anchor Ali Velshi.

Who’s lawless again? Who supports open borders, abandoning the Constitution, abolishing ICE, forsaking the prison system?

If we voted for one of their leftists, that would be selfish.