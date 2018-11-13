MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Lies on Air, Says Brenda Snipes Is a Republican

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell lied on air and has not taken it back. She said Brenda Snipes — the disgraced Broward County elections supervisor — is a Republican. Everyone who isn’t living under a rock knows Snipes is a lifelong registered Democrat.

She made the comment during a discussion with a reporter of mounting circumstantial evidence of rampant voter fraud in Florida.

“We should also point out that Brenda Snipes in Broward County is a Republican appointed by former governor Jeb Bush,” Mitchell said. “So she was put in by a Republican governor after the mess that we all remember from 2000. And she’s hardly a Democratic official or someone doing the bidding of the Democratic candidates there.”

She was appointed by Bush but she is no Republican. Jeb Bush had no choice and was pressed into selecting someone quickly who wouldn’t be contested.

The judge making the decisions also wants Republicans to stop talking about it. The excuse is foreigners are listening. Maybe Democrats should give that some thought as they insist Republicans are corrupting the vote. It’s Democrats corrupting the vote. They say the opposite of the truth but they have the media so they get away with it.

DEMOCRATS WON’T ACCEPT THE ELECTIONS THEY LOSE

Florida is a laughing stock

President Trump on Monday called for the gubernatorial and Senate elections in Florida to be called in favor of Republican candidates Ron DeSantis and Gov. Rick Scott, respectively, claiming that “an honest vote count is no longer possible.”

Since then he has been harshly criticized by the Democrat media for giving his opinion. He isn’t allowed to have an opinion as a Republican. Democrats can say anything.

Scott leads Sen. Bill Nelson (D) by roughly 12,500 votes or around .02 percent of the vote. DeSantis leads Democrat Andrew Gillum by more than 33,000 votes. The lead shrank as votes kept popping up in Democrat counties.

It’s miraculous how the votes keep turning up and they are always in favor of Democrats.

There is a recount underway but Broward County hasn’t even begun!

Bil Nelson is now suing to accept votes that came in late.

Georgia is another joke

Stacey Abrams has succeeded in blocking the certification of the election results at least until Friday.

They will be allowed to review thousands of provisional ballots, many that came in late.

Stacey Abrams is one-third of a point away from a runoff with Republican Brian Kemp. She will not concede, as Yahoo reports. Democrats are trying to push this to a runoff so they can have another bite at the apple.

Abrams is also angry that voters — in a Republican area — were allowed to vote by mail because of the hurricane.

DEMOCRATS NEVER ACCEPTED THE ELECTION RESULTS AND THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A TRANSITION