MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Blames Trump for New Extremist Groups

What Maddow says in this clip is hateful, divisive, and inaccurate. She makes the false claim that groups are killing in Trump’s name. That isn’t true. One maniac sent fake bombs to a series of Democrats and he was pro-Trump. How is that Trump’s fault? The synagogue killer today is a white supremacist who hated Trump. The anti-white garbage being spewed isn’t helpful. Identity politics isn’t helpful.

Rachel Maddow was James Hodgkinson’s favorite media personality. Shall we blame her for his crime? Shall we blame Bernie since Hodgkinson, a Democratic terrorist, was an ardent Bernie supporter?

Hodgkinson tried to murder 24 Republicans practicing on a baseball field in Arlington while screaming: “This is for healthcare”.

Apparently, she didn’t notice all the mass killings under Barack Obama.

Why aren’t we thinking of the dead and wounded?

We’ve never had violent extremist groups saying that what they’re doing is on behalf of the president. With this president, that is what we’ve got. pic.twitter.com/hGo1aF9Tds — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 27, 2018