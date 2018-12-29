Mueller Angry Dems Are Executing Their Insurance Policy

S.Noble
President Trump works for nothing and gave up his vacation to try and get things done for Americans. He is in the White House today working.

He tweeted Saturday about the Mueller Angry Democrats and the missing 19,000 texts between lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

THERE IS A REASON THIS IS VITALLY IMPORTANT

The texts are important in light of Strzok’s promise to execute an “insurance policy”.

A report by the Office of the Inspector General released earlier this month revealed that someone WITHIN MUELLER’S OFFICE deliberately reset the government-issued phones of the two disgraced former FBI agents, special agent Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Page.

We need to care about this.

Before they left the FBI, these two cheating spouses exchanged text messages about an “insurance policy” in case Trump was elected. We don’t know what the policy was because some Mueller minion deleted key text messages as soon as the duos Trump hatred and plotting became known.

Those messages might have told us what the policy was although it appears we do know. It includes ‘resist’ the Trump agenda, try to imprison or impeach him.

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

THE PRESIDENT WORKS WHILE DEMOCRATS VACATION

The president was supposed to have spent the holidays enjoying a well-earned vacation but Democrats left the government in limbo over their open borders policies.

Trump remained at the White House with the First Lady and Democrats went off on holiday.

The President and Mrs. Trump spent the holidays with the troops.

And he is working on a trade deal with China instead of taking a holiday.

NANCY FIDDLES WHILE DC BURNS

As Nancy Pelosi basks in the Hawaiian sun at a $5,000 a night luxury resort, the President is waiting for them to make a deal about the border.

All the Democrats are good for is blaming the deaths of two foreign children on Border Patrol and the President, when it’s the fault of these open borders politicians, the childrens’ parents, and the communist groups pushing migrants to flood our border.

