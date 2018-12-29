Mueller Angry Dems Are Executing Their Insurance Policy

President Trump works for nothing and gave up his vacation to try and get things done for Americans. He is in the White House today working.

He tweeted Saturday about the Mueller Angry Democrats and the missing 19,000 texts between lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

The Mueller Angry Democrats recently deleted approximately 19,000 Text messages between FBI Agent Lisa Page and her lover, Agent Peter S. These Texts were asked for and INVALUABLE to the truth of the Witch Hunt Hoax. This is a total Obstruction of Justice. All Texts Demanded! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

THERE IS A REASON THIS IS VITALLY IMPORTANT

The texts are important in light of Strzok’s promise to execute an “insurance policy”.

A report by the Office of the Inspector General released earlier this month revealed that someone WITHIN MUELLER’S OFFICE deliberately reset the government-issued phones of the two disgraced former FBI agents, special agent Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Page.

We need to care about this.

Before they left the FBI, these two cheating spouses exchanged text messages about an “insurance policy” in case Trump was elected. We don’t know what the policy was because some Mueller minion deleted key text messages as soon as the duos Trump hatred and plotting became known.

Those messages might have told us what the policy was although it appears we do know. It includes ‘resist’ the Trump agenda, try to imprison or impeach him.

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

THE PRESIDENT WORKS WHILE DEMOCRATS VACATION

The president was supposed to have spent the holidays enjoying a well-earned vacation but Democrats left the government in limbo over their open borders policies.

Trump remained at the White House with the First Lady and Democrats went off on holiday.

The President and Mrs. Trump spent the holidays with the troops.

Thank you to Sean Parnell for the nice comments on @foxandfriends about the troops wonderful reaction to Melania and I in Iraq and Germany. Great things are happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

And he is working on a trade deal with China instead of taking a holiday.

Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China. Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

NANCY FIDDLES WHILE DC BURNS

As Nancy Pelosi basks in the Hawaiian sun at a $5,000 a night luxury resort, the President is waiting for them to make a deal about the border.

I am in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security. From what I hear, they are spending so much time on Presidential Harassment that they have little time left for things like stopping crime and our military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

All the Democrats are good for is blaming the deaths of two foreign children on Border Patrol and the President, when it’s the fault of these open borders politicians, the childrens’ parents, and the communist groups pushing migrants to flood our border.

Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try! The two….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

…children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol. The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn’t given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

