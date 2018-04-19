Mueller Could Threaten Michael Cohen with Life Imprisonment

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told President Trump he is not a target of the Michael Cohen investigation. However, Rosenstein is not to be trusted. Still, the President’s lawyers are discussing setting up a meeting with Robert Mueller. Rudy Giuliani just joined his team to help shut down the Russia investigation. There is a new problem in the form of Michael Cohen, however.

Trump’s allies are deeply concerned, allegedly. According to far-left Politico, two allies of Trump’s are afraid Michael Cohen will turn on the President if he faces serious charges.

LIFE IMPRISONMENT

Liberal attorney Alan Dershowitz says Mueller will threaten Cohen with life imprisonment to get him to turn on the President.

“That’s what they’ll threaten him with life imprisonment,” said Alan Dershowitz, the liberal lawyer and frequent Trump defender who met with the president and his staff over two days at the White House last week. “They’re going to threaten him with a long prison term and try to turn him into a canary that sings.”

Cohen is a figure in the Russia probe and he is under investigation for his business dealings.

Jay Goldberg, a longtime Trump lawyer, told The Wall Street Journal that he spoke with Trump on Friday about Cohen and warned the president against trusting Cohen if he is facing criminal charges. Goldberg said he warned the president that Cohen “isn’t even a 1” on a scale of 1 to 100, where 100 was remaining fully loyal to the president, the newspaper reported.

Cohen, however, has always said he will “protect” the President.

President Trump can pardon him. Adam Schiff is concerned about that and is introducing a bill to prevent him from doing that. That is probably unconstitutional.