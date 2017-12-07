Mueller Deputy Was Ben Rhodes Personal Attorney Immediately Before Joining Witch Hunt

One of Robert Mueller’s deputies in the Russia collusion matter was Ben Rhodes personal attorney immediately before she was recruited by Robert Mueller.

Ben Rhodes, Obama’s deputy national security adviser and brother to the president of CBS News, mocked journalists and the stupid American people who fell for his carefully orchestrated lies as he was on his way out the door last year.

He was referencing his lies about the Iran nuclear deal at the time. The White House consciously created an “echo chamber” of experts and commentators to shape the public’s perception of the Iran deal.

Rhodes was denied security clearance in 2008 and was a person of interest in the unmasking of Trump campaign officials. Questions about these issues were never answered publicly.

A former creative writing major, Rhodes was a hard-left partisan in the White House with sympathies towards Iran. His personal attorney was Jeannie Rhee, another partisan who also formerly worked in the Obama Justice Department as deputy assistant attorney general in the office of legal counsel. She gave advice to Obama on policy matters.

Rhee also represented the Clinton Foundation and donated $9,000 to Hillary and other Democrats, Laura Ingraham said.

Laura Ingraham also said Rhee worked in private practice with Andrew Weissman, an attorney also serving as a deputy and who sent a partisan email to a former top DoJ official — Sally Yates. He unabashedly praised her for disobeying the President’s order on the travel ban.

That information about Rhee comes in at about 04:18:

Heavy reported about the most compromised officials on the Mueller team.

Andrew Weissmann: Weissmann is a Barack Obama and Democratic campaign donor, according to federal records. “Weissmann, who led the Enron investigation, previously gave $2,300 to Obama’s first presidential campaign in 2008 and $2,000 to the Democratic National Committee in 2006

Jeannie Rhee: donated $5,400 to Hillary Clinton in 2015 and 2016, according to FEC records. The records show she gave $2,500 each to Obama for America and Obama Victory Fund 2012 in 2011

Andrew Goldstein: According to Fox News, “Goldstein contributed a combined $3,300 to Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012”

Greg Andres: FEC records show that Andres has donated at least $2,700 to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

James Quarles: Donated thousands of dollars to the campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. He has also donated money recently to other Democrats, including Friends of Chuck Schumer and two other Democrats. He has a lengthy donation history dating back years. He did donate to two Republicans over the years, however.

Elizabeth Prelogar: A former law clerk to Justics Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagen, gave $250 to Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to FEC records. She also gave $500 total to Obama for America and the Obama Victory Fund 2012.

Brandon Van Grack: gave small amounts to ActBlue, an effort to raise money for Democrats, and to a Democratic candidate for Congress in 2012. In 2008, he gave about $286 to Barack Obama.

Rush Atkinson: donated $200 to Clinton’s campaign in 2016.

Kyle Freeny: In 2012, Freeny gave $300 to Obama. In 2008, Freeny also gave $250 to Obama, FEC records show.

There are no pro-Trump supporters on the team.