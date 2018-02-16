Mueller Indicts 13 Russian Trolls, No Americans Colluded, Trump’s an American

“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the [Russians’] conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.” ~ Rod Rosenstein

On Friday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced a flimsy, troll farm indictment against some Russians. It doesn’t compare with the Clinton-FusionGPS-Steele-FBI-DoJ collusion, but no one appears to be investigating that.

As Byron York observed, the Russian troll campaign began in 2014 before anyone knew who the candidates would be. The goal was always to disrupt the system and mess with Hillary.

Hillary was likely chosen as the Russians’ target because they thought she was going to be the President.

Maybe we can indict Vlad Putin for sicking annoying trolls on Hillary.

They went looking for collusion and found 13 Russian trolls astroturfing who affected nothing. Whew! That’s a relief to know.

THE RUSSIAN TROLL INDICTMENT

On Friday, thirteen Russian nationals were indicted along with 3 Russian entities by a grand jury. The announcement out of Robert Mueller’s office accuses those indicted of “supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump” and also opposing Trump’s campaign.

Apparently, the Russian operatives also supported Bernie Sanders but no one is investigating Bernie Sanders for collusion.

“A volunteer for the Trump campaign in New York…agreed to provide signs” for a Trump rally to a Russian “posing as a US grassroots activist.” ~ That’s it, they have nothing else.

Americans were paid to participate in these illegal activities but were not aware they were dealing with Russians.

The White House announced they are not implicated and Mueller does not allege this in any way influenced the outcome of the election.

Indictments issued against 13 Russian nationals over 2016 election interference. Here’s how they did it: – Posed as politically active Americans – Purchased political ads on social media – Recruited and paid real Americans to stage political rallieshttps://t.co/XdHuhV2hAC pic.twitter.com/3Xfl4gbpIe — CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2018

THE RUSSIANS PLAYED THE FBI

We did exactly what the Russians wanted us to do. Some citizens out there still don’t realize it because of the MSM. Our media gave Russians constant airtime and the Russians got the chaos they wanted.

Instead of protecting our citizens at home, our FBI is too busy getting PLAYED by the Russians. Russia NEVER cared about who won the election. All they wanted to do was DIVIDE our country! #russians #mueller pic.twitter.com/Sl6T3qvPHm — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) February 16, 2018

SHUT IT DOWN

The President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, responded, pointing out that no American was aware of any illegal activity. Since no one did anything “wittingly”, they are not guilty, shut it down.

This entire investigation is a sham.

“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity,” Rosenstein said, adding there “there is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.” https://t.co/Rqlr7jA2o9 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 16, 2018

So big Mueller indictment of Russians confirms “unwitting” involvement of Trump campaign with disguised Russian operatives. No collusion. Shut it down. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 16, 2018

So the big Mueller Russia indictment details that the Russian conspirators supported @SenSanders. Yet no special counsel investigating Sanders collusion with the Russians. I guess the Clinton campaign didn’t give the Obama gang a Bernie Dossier to justify spying/targeting him. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 16, 2018

Julian Assange had an interesting take.

Mueller “troll farm” indictment today

– explicitly states no collusion

– does not mention WikiLeaks

– states trolls intent to support Trump & Sanders, oppose Clinton, Cruz

– states trolls intent on anti-Trump AND pro-Trump rallies post electionhttps://t.co/uMxBAwOeOY — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 16, 2018