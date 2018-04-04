Mueller Prepares Nasty Report, Trump’s a “Subject” of Obstruction Case

Last month, Mueller told Trump’s attorneys he is not being looked at criminally at this point, but he might be named as being part of the obstruction, according to The Washington Post.

Mueller “does not consider him a criminal target at this point, according to three people familiar with the discussions,” WaPo says.

“At this point” suggests he will continue ad infinitum looking for a criminal charge.

Mueller described Trump as a SUBJECT of his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Prosecutors view someone as a subject when that person has engaged in conduct that is under investigation but there is not sufficient evidence to bring charges — yet.

The Special Counsel is preparing a report about the President’s actions and possible obstruction of justice.

Some on Trump’s team allegedly fear this is a trap. They say subjects of investigations can easily become indicted targets — and expressed concern that the special prosecutor was baiting Trump into an interview that could put the president in legal peril.

No word from the White House yet.

This Mueller probe has been corrupt from the very beginning. It’s a fishing expedition with no end in sight.

While eager to keep the multi-million dollar investigation going, Mueller seems anxious to get his nasty report out fast.

The entire probe has been described as Stasi-esque and Stalin-style. Read the latest: